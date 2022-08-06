Skip to main content

Kalidou Koulibaly Stars On EPL Debut As Chelsea Beat Injury-Hit Everton

Kalidou Koulibaly made an impressive Chelsea debut on Saturday as his new team started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Everton.

Chelsea scored the only goal of the game deep into first-half added time when Jorginho converted from the penalty spot after Abdoulaye Doucoure had fouled Ben Chilwell.

It had been Koulibaly's bright pass that found Chilwell in space moments before he was taken down by Doucoure. 

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) pictured on his Chelsea debut in a 1-0 win over Everton in August 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) pictured on his Chelsea debut in a 1-0 win over Everton

Jorginho's goal came in the 54th minute of a first half that was elongated by a lengthy stoppage caused by an injury to Ben Godfrey.

Everton defender Godfrey was treated on the field and then taken to hospital after breaking his leg 11 minutes into the new season.

After taking the lead, Chelsea looked rock solid at the back against an Everton side playing without injured strike duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon.

Koulibaly was wearing Chelsea's no.26 jersey, made famous by John Terry.

The Senegal international produced a defensive display that the former Chelsea captain would have been proud of.

Koulibaly also looked very comfortable on the ball and had more touches than any Everton player.

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) pictured on his Chelsea debut in a 1-0 win over Everton in August 2022
