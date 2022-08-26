Jules Kounde Now Registered And Eligible To Make Barcelona Debut After More Cost-Cutting

Jules Kounde Registered And Eligible To Make Barcelona Debut After More Cost-Cutting

Twenty-eight days after his transfer from Sevilla was announced Jules Kounde has finally been registered by Barcelona.

Barcelona paid Sevilla around €50 million for the 23-year-old on July 29.

That came after more than €100m had been splashed on Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski earlier this summer.

Barca were spending money like a club with no financial concerns, despite being more than €1 billion in debt.

La Liga's financial rules dictated that Barca could not immediately register their new players without first freeing up new funding.

On August 12, the club sold 24% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media for €100m.

This brought in sufficient funds to allow Barca to legally register Raphinha, Lewandowski, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen with La Liga.

But in order to register Kounde as well, Barca's wage bill had to be cut.

According to The Athletic, Barce have since trimmed their expenditure sufficiently to get Kounde signed up in time for Sunday's game against Real Valladolid.

A saving has been made by loaning Samuel Umtiti out to Leece, while it is claimed by The Athletic that Barca have cut further costs by reducing some add-ons from current players' contracts.

Kounde has played in two friendly matches for Barca - against Pumas and Manchester City.

He should therefore be fit enough to make his first official appearance for the club on Sunday.