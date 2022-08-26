Jules Kounde Now Registered And Eligible To Make Barcelona Debut After More Cost-Cutting

Skip to main content

Jules Kounde Registered And Eligible To Make Barcelona Debut After More Cost-Cutting

Twenty-eight days after his transfer from Sevilla was announced Jules Kounde has finally been registered by Barcelona.

Barcelona paid Sevilla around €50 million for the 23-year-old on July 29.

That came after more than €100m had been splashed on Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski earlier this summer.

Barca were spending money like a club with no financial concerns, despite being more than €1 billion in debt.

La Liga's financial rules dictated that Barca could not immediately register their new players without first freeing up new funding.

On August 12, the club sold 24% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media for €100m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This brought in sufficient funds to allow Barca to legally register Raphinha, Lewandowski, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen with La Liga.

But in order to register Kounde as well, Barca's wage bill had to be cut.

According to The Athletic, Barce have since trimmed their expenditure sufficiently to get Kounde signed up in time for Sunday's game against Real Valladolid.

A saving has been made by loaning Samuel Umtiti out to Leece, while it is claimed by The Athletic that Barca have cut further costs by reducing some add-ons from current players' contracts.

Kounde has played in two friendly matches for Barca - against Pumas and Manchester City.

He should therefore be fit enough to make his first official appearance for the club on Sunday.

Jules Kounde pictured wearing the no.23 during a charity game for Barcelona against Manchester City in August 2022

Jules Kounde pictured wearing the no.23 during a charity game for Barcelona against Manchester City

In This Article (2)

Barcelona
Barcelona
Valladolid
Valladolid

Jules Kounde pictured wearing the no.23 during a charity game for Barcelona against Manchester City in August 2022
News

Jules Kounde Now Registered And Eligible To Make Barcelona Debut After More Cost-Cutting

By Robert Summerscales
No.9 Alexander Isak pictured celebrating after scoring a goal for Sweden against Spain in September 2021
News

Newcastle United Smash Transfer Record By 57.5% To Sign Alexander Isak

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured posing with a Manchester United jersey when he was introduced to fans at Old Trafford in August 2022
News

Casemiro "Fit" To Make Man United Debut & Cristiano Ronaldo Also Likely To Face Southampton

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup final, which Anderlecht won 4-2 against West Ham United
News

UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: West Ham Face Anderlecht In Group B

By Robert Summerscales
PSV Eindhoven's players pictured celebrating in 2007 after knocking Arsenal out of the Champions League
News

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw Sends Arsenal To Holland, Norway And Switzerland

By Robert Summerscales
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (right) and Karim Benzema pictured together after winning the 2022 Champions League final
News

Carlo Ancelotti Praises "Good Friend" Karim Benzema After Both Receive UEFA Awards

By Robert Summerscales
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured after the 2022 UEFA Champions League final
News

Jurgen Klopp Looking Forward To "Proper Challenge" After Liverpool Handed Tough UCL Draw

By Robert Summerscales
A close-up view of the Adidas match balls that will be used in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
News

Confirmed UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured giving his first interview as a Manchester United player in August 2022
News

Casemiro Apologizes To Man United Fans For Not Speaking English As He Vows To Learn ASAP

By Robert Summerscales