Skip to main content

Jesse Marsch And Bruno Lage React To Their Argument After Leeds United's Win Over Wolves

Managers Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage were involved in a heated argument after Leeds United beat Wolves in their opening game of the season.

Leeds came from behind to win 2-1 at Elland Road after strikes from Daniel Podence, Rodrigo and a Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal.

Marsch should have been delighted after starting his first full season with a victory.

But he was seen shouting at Wolves boss Lage while gesturing angrily.

Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage pictured arguing at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves in August 2022

Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage pictured arguing at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves

The two managers had also exchanged unfriendly words during the first half.

Marsch was asked about those arguments in his post-game press conference and initially tried to play it down.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's normal in some ways," said Marsch, as quoted by Leeds Live. "I respect Bruno a lot. He does a great job with his team, so no problem."

Upon being pressed on the subject, Marsch suggested that his beef with Lage dated back to Leeds' 3-2 win at Wolves in March last season.

Managers Bruno Lage and Jesse Marsch pictured in conversation during Leeds United's 3-2 win at Wolves in March 2022

Lage and Marsch pictured during Leeds United's 3-2 win at Wolves in March

"Well, you can go back to it at Wolves last year," he added.

"There's emotion in these moments. I wanted to be respectful afterwards but it didn't quite go that way. I'm okay. I think he's okay too."

Lage claimed after the match that Marsch had said something unacceptable, although he did not reveal what.

"Nothing against the manager, but I heard something I didn't like," the Wolves boss told The Mirror. "There are some things, in my opinion, that you cannot say."

Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage pictured arguing at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves in August 2022
News

Jesse Marsch And Bruno Lage React To Their Argument After Leeds United's Win Over Wolves

By Robert Summerscales12 seconds ago
Tottenham's players pictured celebrating after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu (not in shot) scored an own goal in August 2022
News

Shocking Mohammed Salisu Own Goal Helps Tottenham Smash Southampton To Top EPL

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara pictured shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp as the midfielder left the pitch with an injury during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022
News

Liverpool Issue Statement On Thiago Alcantara Injury As Jurgen Klopp Says Signing Another Midfielder Is Unlikely To Be The Solution

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during his side's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022
News

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unimpressed With "Really Bad Game" Against Fulham

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez salutes the Liverpool fans at Craven Cottage after scoring his first ever Premier League goal against Fulham
News

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Darwin Nunez Scores And Assists On EPL Debut But Reds Drop Points

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer pictured laying on the ground as Randal Kolo Muani shoots to score for Frankfurt in August 2022
News

Bayern Munich Break Bundesliga Record In 6-1 Win Over Frankfurt But Manuel Neuer Left Red-Faced

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
William Saliba pictured during his Premier League debut for Arsenal in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2022
News

William Saliba Praised By Mikel Arteta And Jamie Carragher After MOTM Arsenal Debut

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured applauding his team's supporters following a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Becomes Second-Quickest Arsenal Manager To Record 50 Top-Flight League Wins

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
William Saliba pictured on his Arsenal debut dispossessing Wilfried Zaha with a strong slide tackle
News

Arsenal Player Ratings Vs Crystal Palace: 8/10 William Saliba MOTM On EPL Debut

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago