Jesse Marsch And Bruno Lage React To Their Argument After Leeds United's Win Over Wolves

Managers Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage were involved in a heated argument after Leeds United beat Wolves in their opening game of the season.

Leeds came from behind to win 2-1 at Elland Road after strikes from Daniel Podence, Rodrigo and a Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal.

Marsch should have been delighted after starting his first full season with a victory.

But he was seen shouting at Wolves boss Lage while gesturing angrily.

Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage pictured arguing at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves IMAGO/PA Images/Ian Hodgson

The two managers had also exchanged unfriendly words during the first half.

Marsch was asked about those arguments in his post-game press conference and initially tried to play it down.

"It's normal in some ways," said Marsch, as quoted by Leeds Live. "I respect Bruno a lot. He does a great job with his team, so no problem."

Upon being pressed on the subject, Marsch suggested that his beef with Lage dated back to Leeds' 3-2 win at Wolves in March last season.

Lage and Marsch pictured during Leeds United's 3-2 win at Wolves in March IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Simon Davies

"Well, you can go back to it at Wolves last year," he added.

"There's emotion in these moments. I wanted to be respectful afterwards but it didn't quite go that way. I'm okay. I think he's okay too."

Lage claimed after the match that Marsch had said something unacceptable, although he did not reveal what.

"Nothing against the manager, but I heard something I didn't like," the Wolves boss told The Mirror. "There are some things, in my opinion, that you cannot say."