Jesse Marsch And Bruno Lage React To Their Argument After Leeds United's Win Over Wolves
Managers Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage were involved in a heated argument after Leeds United beat Wolves in their opening game of the season.
Leeds came from behind to win 2-1 at Elland Road after strikes from Daniel Podence, Rodrigo and a Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal.
Marsch should have been delighted after starting his first full season with a victory.
But he was seen shouting at Wolves boss Lage while gesturing angrily.
The two managers had also exchanged unfriendly words during the first half.
Marsch was asked about those arguments in his post-game press conference and initially tried to play it down.
"It's normal in some ways," said Marsch, as quoted by Leeds Live. "I respect Bruno a lot. He does a great job with his team, so no problem."
Upon being pressed on the subject, Marsch suggested that his beef with Lage dated back to Leeds' 3-2 win at Wolves in March last season.
"Well, you can go back to it at Wolves last year," he added.
"There's emotion in these moments. I wanted to be respectful afterwards but it didn't quite go that way. I'm okay. I think he's okay too."
Lage claimed after the match that Marsch had said something unacceptable, although he did not reveal what.
"Nothing against the manager, but I heard something I didn't like," the Wolves boss told The Mirror. "There are some things, in my opinion, that you cannot say."