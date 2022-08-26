Skip to main content

Jamie Carragher Says Man United Should Act More Like Arsenal As He Questions Casemiro Signing

Jamie Carragher is not convinced that Manchester United have got a good deal by signing five-time Champions League winner Casemiro.

According to The Athletic, United paid Real Madrid a £70 million transfer fee and are set to pay Casemiro another £70m in wages over the duration of his four-year contract.

When that contract expires in June 2022, Casemiro will be 34 years old and worth a lot less than he is now.

Writing for The Telegraph, Carragher questioned United's decision to invest so much money in a player of Casemiro's age.

Casemiro pictured posing with a Manchester United jersey when he was introduced to fans at Old Trafford in August 2022

Manchester United signed 30-year-old Casemiro from Real Madrid earlier this week

Carragher suggested that United should take inspiration from what Premier League rivals Arsenal have done over recent years by reducing the average age of their squad.

"United are persisting with their policy of pursuing established stars for big money and huge salaries, regardless of whether they have no sell-on fee," wrote Carragher.

"Casemiro may succeed where others have failed at Old Trafford. His recruitment still smacks of short-termism and is the opposite of how [Mikel] Arteta has decided to use his resources, albeit he too has spent big."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has had to get rid of some very popular players in the process of making his squad younger and more in line with his own footballing principles.

Carragher believes United manager Erik ten Hag needs to do likewise with Cristiano Ronaldo, 37.

Jamie Carragher pictured in May 2022

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is a big fan of Arsenal's recent recruitment policy

Carragher added: "Year upon year, Arteta has gone about shifting the older, high earners from his squad; from Mezut Ozil to David Luiz and, more recently, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette.

"Removing players with big reputations on high wages was never going to be achieved overnight.

"Nor was it going to be done without criticism given high profile stars are always going to have an army of backers presenting them as being disrespected."

Jamie Carragher pictured in May 2022
