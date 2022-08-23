Jamie Carragher Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Giving Him A "Custard Pie" Live On TV

Cristiano Ronaldo deliberately ignored Jamie Carragher before Monday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher was part of a three-man punditry team previewing the game on the pitch along with Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones.

During his warm-up Ronaldo jogged over and shook hands with ex-United players Roy Keane and Gary Neville, but completely blanked Carragher.

Jamie Carragher (second right) pictured smiling awkwardly after being ignored by Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (center) Sky Sports

It is understood that Ronaldo's frosty behavior was motivated by Carragher's frequent criticism of him.

Carragher has said on multiple occasions that Ronaldo was a bad signing for United when he returned to Old Trafford last summer.

Monday's incident between Ronaldo and Carragher was clipped and went viral on social media.

United then beat Liverpool 2-1 to record their first win of the season.

Ronaldo was dropped from the starting XI by United boss Erik ten Hag and only featured for the final five minutes.

Reacting to the viral video the following morning, Carragher suggested that Ten Hag's decision to drop Ronaldo coupled with the result had proved that he was right.

Carragher tweeted: "I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me".

What Had Carragher Said About Ronaldo?

Speaking to Neville on YouTube channel the Overlap in May, Carragher stated that new manager Ten Hag should sell Ronaldo.

Carragher said: "Jurgen Klopp comes into Liverpool straight away, they'd bought players under Brendan Rodgers that summer.

"I think Christian Benteke cost them about 35 or 40 million pounds. It was a few quid, he was a big signing, center forward, and Klopp was like: 'You're not for me, out!'

"And making that big bold decision straight away, it makes everyone sit up and think: 'Oh this fella takes this job seriously!'

"I'm convinced Ten Hag's got to do that with Ronaldo, whether he's allowed to or not, and I've said this consistently throughout this season, that was not a good signing.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, and I'm seen as criticizing him – Ronaldo is a million times better than I could ever be, I couldn't lace his boots, obviously, but I'm not saying that to be disrespectful to him, he's amazing.

"But Ronaldo has never played in a team this bad, he's played in some of the best teams and has the attitude of wanting to be the main man, trying to get the goals, driving people on, and when you'’re in a great team, that's something I'm seeing as a positive.

"When you're not playing in a great team it can be something that is seen as a negative, and I think it has been a negative this season (2021/22).

"Manchester United can't go into next season with a center forward who is going to be 38, even if he does score goals, that's not right for Man United.

"United need to buy a striker, but who do you buy? Do you buy one who's going to play, or one who's going to sit on the bench? What do you do? If you buy a really good one then he has to play, and Ronaldo has to go on the bench.

"Ronaldo would be a massive problem for Manchester United next season if he wasn't playing every week, we've seen it this season, even when he's coming off and there were times where the manager was right to take him off or put him on the bench, but he's kicked up a fuss.

"This is the most powerful he will ever be, the manager's the most powerful the first day in the job, because he's there and he should be able to make big decisions on the basis of that and I'd make that big decision as the other top managers have done that make everyone sit up and take notice."