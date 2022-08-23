Skip to main content

Jamie Carragher Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Giving Him A "Custard Pie" Live On TV

Cristiano Ronaldo deliberately ignored Jamie Carragher before Monday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher was part of a three-man punditry team previewing the game on the pitch along with Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones.

During his warm-up Ronaldo jogged over and shook hands with ex-United players Roy Keane and Gary Neville, but completely blanked Carragher.

Jamie Carragher (second right) pictured smiling awkwardly after being ignored by Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (center) before a game at Old Trafford in August 2022

Jamie Carragher (second right) pictured smiling awkwardly after being ignored by Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (center)

It is understood that Ronaldo's frosty behavior was motivated by Carragher's frequent criticism of him.

Carragher has said on multiple occasions that Ronaldo was a bad signing for United when he returned to Old Trafford last summer.

Monday's incident between Ronaldo and Carragher was clipped and went viral on social media.

United then beat Liverpool 2-1 to record their first win of the season.

Ronaldo was dropped from the starting XI by United boss Erik ten Hag and only featured for the final five minutes.

Reacting to the viral video the following morning, Carragher suggested that Ten Hag's decision to drop Ronaldo coupled with the result had proved that he was right.

Carragher tweeted: "I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me".

SEE ALSO: Jamie Carragher Names Virgil Van Dijk's Main Weakness After His Error At Old Trafford

What Had Carragher Said About Ronaldo?

Speaking to Neville on YouTube channel the Overlap in May, Carragher stated that new manager Ten Hag should sell Ronaldo.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carragher said: "Jurgen Klopp comes into Liverpool straight away, they'd bought players under Brendan Rodgers that summer.

"I think Christian Benteke cost them about 35 or 40 million pounds. It was a few quid, he was a big signing, center forward, and Klopp was like: 'You're not for me, out!'

"And making that big bold decision straight away, it makes everyone sit up and think: 'Oh this fella takes this job seriously!'

"I'm convinced Ten Hag's got to do that with Ronaldo, whether he's allowed to or not, and I've said this consistently throughout this season, that was not a good signing. 

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, and I'm seen as criticizing him – Ronaldo is a million times better than I could ever be, I couldn't lace his boots, obviously, but I'm not saying that to be disrespectful to him, he's amazing.

"But Ronaldo has never played in a team this bad, he's played in some of the best teams and has the attitude of wanting to be the main man, trying to get the goals, driving people on, and when you'’re in a great team, that's something I'm seeing as a positive.

"When you're not playing in a great team it can be something that is seen as a negative, and I think it has been a negative this season (2021/22).

"Manchester United can't go into next season with a center forward who is going to be 38, even if he does score goals, that's not right for Man United.

"United need to buy a striker, but who do you buy? Do you buy one who's going to play, or one who's going to sit on the bench? What do you do? If you buy a really good one then he has to play, and Ronaldo has to go on the bench.

"Ronaldo would be a massive problem for Manchester United next season if he wasn't playing every week, we've seen it this season, even when he's coming off and there were times where the manager was right to take him off or put him on the bench, but he's kicked up a fuss.

"This is the most powerful he will ever be, the manager's the most powerful the first day in the job, because he's there and he should be able to make big decisions on the basis of that and I'd make that big decision as the other top managers have done that make everyone sit up and take notice."

In This Article (2)

Manchester United
Manchester United
Liverpool
Liverpool

Jamie Carragher (second right) pictured smiling awkwardly after being ignored by Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (center) before a game at Old Trafford in August 2022
News

Jamie Carragher Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Giving Him A "Custard Pie" Live On TV

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of Kyiv's Olympic Stadium ahead of the 2018 UEFA Champions League final
News

New Ukrainian Premier League Season Begins With Bomb Shelters In Every Stadium

By Robert Summerscales
James Milner (left) pictured shouting at Virgil van Dijk during Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Manchester United in August 2022
News

Jamie Carragher Names Virgil Van Dijk's Main Weakness After His Error At Old Trafford

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in August 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Pleased With Man United's "F***ing Good" Football Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Marcus Rashford pictured scoring for Manchester United in their 2-1 win over Liverpool in August 2022
News

Manchester United Leapfrog Liverpool In EPL Table After Erik Ten Hag Claims First Win

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United fans pictured chasing after Casemiro following his arrival at Old Trafford in August 2022
Watch

(Video) Casemiro Mobbed By Manchester United Fans After Arriving At Old Trafford

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured speaking at a press conference in Spain after agreeing to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United in August 2022
News

Casemiro Calls Man United The "Biggest Team In The World" After Saying Goodbye To Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside Old Trafford in May 2021
News

Liverpool "Should Get The Points" If Protesting Man United Fan Force Another Postponement

By Robert Summerscales
Robert Lewandowski pictured celebrating after scoring his first La Liga goal for Barcelona in a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad in August 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Scores First Goals In La Liga As Barcelona Win At Real Sociedad

By Robert Summerscales