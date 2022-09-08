Skip to main content

Jamie Carragher Calls Jurgen Klopp Tactic "Suicide Football" After Napoli Maul Liverpool

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must stop his side playing with such a high defensive line.

Klopp's Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in Italy on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League Group A opener.

Most of the problems Napoli caused Liverpool came from balls being played into the space in behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Analyzing the game on CBS Sports, former Reds defender Carragher said: "People may criticize me, even Liverpool fans, because this team has had great success.

"But all I'm talking about is five yards. I'm not talking about a Liverpool team retreating 10, 15, 20 yards back… It's embarrassing. It really is.

"I said before it's kid stuff and this is the big problem with Liverpool right now. They've built their success on intensity on the ball, which means the opposition can't get the head up to put the ball over.

"So your team's always tight, always really compact. At times [there's a] risk, but you get an energy on the ball. That energy is not there now, so that back four has to adapt and it has to go back three or four yards.

"That's all we're talking about. But if they keep playing [like that] they're gonna have a big problem in terms of the Premier League this season and qualifying for the next round of the Champions League, because that is suicide football."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jamie Carragher (left) pictured analyzing Liverpool's high defensive line on CBS Sports after watching his former team lose 4-1 to Napoli in September 2022

Jamie Carragher (left) pictured analyzing Liverpool's high defensive line on CBS Sports after watching his former team lose 4-1 to Napoli

It took Napoli less than 60 seconds to expose Liverpool's high line on Wednesday night but Victor Osimhen could only hit the post after rounding Alisson Becker.

Napoli got in behind Liverpool with another ball over the top less than five minutes later and this time the move ended with James Milner giving away a penalty, which Piotr Zielinski converted.

Osimhen then earned another spot kick after winning a sprint race against Van Dijk, who fouled him once he had reached the penalty area.

Liverpool keeper Alisson saved Osimhen's resulting penalty, but Napoli continued to apply constant pressure.

Reds center-back Gomez was twice dispossessed inside his own half, leaving his side exposed in behind.

Van Dijk saved his defensive partner with a clearance off the goal-line to prevent his first error from doing any damage.

But Gomez's second howler resulted in Napoli's second goal, finished off by Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Napoli's fourth goal was also the product of a long pass in behind Liverpool's high defensive line.

In This Article (2)

Liverpool
Liverpool
Napoli
Napoli

Jamie Carragher (left) pictured analyzing Liverpool's high defensive line on CBS Sports after watching his former team lose 4-1 to Napoli in September 2022
News

Jamie Carragher Calls Jurgen Klopp Tactic "Suicide Football" After Napoli Maul Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Giovanni Simeone pictured kissing a tattoo of the Champions League logo on his left arm after scoring for Napoli against Liverpool in his first-ever game in the competition in September 2022
News

Giovanni Simeone Celebrates UCL Debut Goal By Kissing Tattoo Dad Diego Told Him Not To Get

By Robert Summerscales
Brighton boss Graham Potter pictured (left) with assistant manager Billy Reid during a Premier League game against West Ham in August 2022
News

Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona no.9 Robert Lewandowski pictured leaving the field carrying the ball after scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Vikoria Plzen in September 2022
News

History-Maker Robert Lewandowski Moves Clear Of Karim Benzema On All-Time List Of UCL Scorers

By Robert Summerscales
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (left), Virgil van Dijk (center) and Fabinho (right) pictured during Napoli's 4-1 win over Liverpool in September 2022
News

Napoli Thrash Liverpool In Record-Equaling Champions League Result

By Robert Summerscales
No.9 Richarlison pictured celebrating after scoring his first two goals for Tottenham in a 2-0 win over Marseille in September 2022
News

Richarlison Marks Euro Debut With Two Goals As Tottenham Punish Marseille After Red Card

By Robert Summerscales
Manager Graham Potter pictured in the Brighton dugout during the club's Premier League game against Leicester in September 2022
News

Next Chelsea Manager: Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino And Zinedine Zidane On Shortlist

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA
News

Thomas Tuchel Fired By Chelsea On Todd Boehly's 100th Day As Co-Owner

By Robert Summerscales
Thierry Henry pictured reacting to Clint Dempsey saying that he thinks Tottenham might win the Champions League
Watch

Watch Thierry Henry React To Clint Dempsey Tipping Tottenham To Win The Champions League

By Robert Summerscales