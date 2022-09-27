Italy Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals As Gianluigi Donnarumma Halts Hungary

Hungary 0-2 Italy

Italy finally have something to celebrate in 2022.

After failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and then losing 3-0 to Argentina in Finalissima, Roberto Mancini's Azzurri won group A3 in the UEFA Nations League.

Italy sealed top spot and a place in next year's Nations League finals with a 2-0 away win over Hungary in Budapest on Monday night.

Giacomo Raspadori, who had struck in a 1-0 win over England three days earlier, scored Italy's opener on 27 minutes.

Federico Dimarco then wrapped up the victory with his first-ever international goal early in the second half.

Italy's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-0 win over Hungary in Budapest as a drink thrown by a fan flies overhead IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

But Italy were not as comfortable as the result might suggest.

Hungary finished the game with an expected goals score of 2.3, having fired in 13 shots.

Six of those shots required action from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was a strong contender for the game's MVP.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (center) made six saves against Hungary IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Italy finished top of Group A3 with 11 points.

Hungary came second with 10, ahead of Germany with seven and England with three.

The Nations League finals will take place between June 14 and June 18 next year.

Italy will be joined in the mini-tournament by Croatia, Holland and either Spain or Portugal.