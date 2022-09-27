Skip to main content

Italy Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals As Gianluigi Donnarumma Halts Hungary

Hungary 0-2 Italy

Italy finally have something to celebrate in 2022.

After failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and then losing 3-0 to Argentina in Finalissima, Roberto Mancini's Azzurri won group A3 in the UEFA Nations League.

Italy sealed top spot and a place in next year's Nations League finals with a 2-0 away win over Hungary in Budapest on Monday night.

Giacomo Raspadori, who had struck in a 1-0 win over England three days earlier, scored Italy's opener on 27 minutes.

Federico Dimarco then wrapped up the victory with his first-ever international goal early in the second half.

Italy's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-0 win over Hungary in Budapest in September 2022 as a drink thrown by a fan flies overhead

Italy's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-0 win over Hungary in Budapest as a drink thrown by a fan flies overhead

But Italy were not as comfortable as the result might suggest.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hungary finished the game with an expected goals score of 2.3, having fired in 13 shots.

Six of those shots required action from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was a strong contender for the game's MVP.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pictured (center) making a save during his team's 2-0 win over Hungary in September 2022

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (center) made six saves against Hungary

Italy finished top of Group A3 with 11 points.

Hungary came second with 10, ahead of Germany with seven and England with three.

The Nations League finals will take place between June 14 and June 18 next year.

Italy will be joined in the mini-tournament by Croatia, Holland and either Spain or Portugal.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pictured (center) making a save during his team's 2-0 win over Hungary in September 2022
News

Italy Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals As Gianluigi Donnarumma Halts Hungary

By Robert Summerscales
Kai Havertz pictured (right) shooting to score for Germany against England in September 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 3-3 Germany - Watch All The Goals From Nations League Thriller

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona midfielders Gavi (left) and Pedri (right) pictured during a game against Elche in September 2022
Features

Best Teenage Soccer Players In The World 2022: Three Barcelona Starlets Make Top 10

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured with his arm around Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2019
News

Gareth Southgate Drops Trent Alexander-Arnold After Frank Leboeuf Calls His Defending "Championship Level"

By Robert Summerscales
Robert Lewandowski (center) pictured flicking the ball past Joe Rodon (right) to assist a goal for Karol Swiderski (not in shot) during Poland's 1-0 win over Wales in September 2022
Watch

Robert Lewandowski Produces Magic Assist To Help Poland Relegate Wales In Nations League

By Robert Summerscales
Virgil van Dijk pictured (left) heading the ball to score for Holland against Belgium in September 2022
News

Unbeaten Holland Reach Nations League Finals After Virgil Van Dijk Scores In Win Over Belgium

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Denmark's 2-0 win over France in September 2022
News

France Avoid UEFA Nations League Relegation Despite Losing To Denmark

By Robert Summerscales
Luke Harris pictured (right) in action for Fulham U21s against Chelsea U21s in August 2022
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Tipped To Spend £30m On Fulham Teen Who Has Only Played One Senior Game

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Maguire pictured in action for England against Italy in September 2022
News

Harry Maguire Suggests Journalists Only Criticize Him For "Clicks"

By Robert Summerscales