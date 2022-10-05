Skip to main content

Ousmane Dembele Bombardment Proves Fruitless As Inter Milan Beat Barcelona

Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Barcelona's hopes of progressing from Champions League Group A were dealt a heavy blow on Tuesday night.

Having lost 2-0 at home to Bayern Munich in their previous game, Barca fell to a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the game's only goal with a low strike from 25 yards in first-half stoppage time.

Barca thought they had equalized midway through the second period but Pedri saw his goal disallowed for handball.

Inter spent much of the game camped inside their own half as Barca dominated possession with 68%.

The vast majority of Barca's attacks came via Ousmane Dembele down the right wing.

Dembele carried the ball forward 33 times, for a combined distance of 341 meters.

The French winger provided 24 crosses, but only one of them resulted in a Robert Lewandowski shot.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele pictured crossing the ball during his side's 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in October 2022

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele crossed the ball 24 times against Inter Milan

Barca will be eliminated from the Champions League if they lose to Inter in next week's reverse fixture at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Inter Milan

News

By Robert Summerscales
