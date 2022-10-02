Indonesian Soccer Disaster Death Toll At Least 125 After "Tragedy Beyond Comprehension"

At least 125 people have been confirmed dead after a crush at a soccer game in Indonesia.

Hundreds were also injured at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java after home team Arema FC had lost 3-2 to rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

A pitch invasion took place at the end of the game and police responded by firing tear gas.

Panicked fans surged towards the stadium's exits, causing a fatal crush and many suffocated.

Videos posted on social media showed fans desperately trying to climb fences to escape. Other footage appeared to show lifeless bodies on the floor.

A group of men pictured desperately carrying an injured person during the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster IMAGO/Xinhua/Bram Yudha

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement on Sunday morning: "The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium.

"This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.

"Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time."

Later on Sunday, many matches worldwide were preceded by a minute's silence.

Players and fans from Espanyol and Valencia pictured during a minute's silence the day after the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy IMAGO/NurPhoto/Urbanandsport

The death toll at one stage was said to be 174 before Indonesian officials later revised it down to 125.

Despite the revised death toll, the tragedy is one of the worst stadium disasters in soccer history.

The stadium disaster with the highest death toll to date remains the one that took place in 1964 at a match between Peru and Argentina when over 300 people were killed.