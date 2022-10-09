Iker Casillas Apologizes To LGBT Community After His "Hacked" Account Tweeted: "I'm Gay"

Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has said his Twitter account was hacked after he appeared to come out as gay via the social media site.

On Sunday morning, a message posted on the 41-year-old's account read: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

Carles Puyol, who played alongside Casillas in the Spanish national team between 2000 and 2013, replied with a joke.

Puyol, 44, tweeted: "It is time to tell our story, Iker".

Both tweets were later deleted before Casillas tweeted an apology.

It read: "Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. Of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

Iker Casillas pictured in May 2022 IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

But not everyone seemed to believe that Casillas had been hacked.

Many suspected that his initial tweet had been intended as a joke, perhaps in response to the recent intense speculation about his love life.

Casillas finalized his divorce from Sara Carbonero last year.

Last month, Casillas took to Instagram to express his disbelief and dismay at rumors suggesting that he was dating Colombian singer Shakira.

Among the people who did not believe that Casillas had been hacked was Adelaide United left-back Josh Cavallo, who genuinely came out as gay in October 2021.

Cavallo tweeted: "@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing.

"It's a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful".