Skip to main content

Iker Casillas Responds To Rumors About Him Dating Shakira After Her Split From Gerard Pique

Iker Casillas has expressed his disbelief and dismay at rumors suggesting that he is dating Colombian singer Shakira.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Casillas finalized his divorce from Spanish sports journalist Sara Carbonero in 2021, while Shakira spilt from Barcelona defender Gerard Pique earlier this year.

Casillas recently decided to follow Shakira on Instagram, which appears to have fueled false rumors about their relationship.

TV Reporter Sara Carbonero (left) and goalkeeper Iker Casillas (right) pictured at the World Cup in 2010

TV Reporter Sara Carbonero (left) and goalkeeper Iker Casillas (right) pictured at the World Cup in 2010

Gerard Pique and wife Shakira pictured kissing while at a Davis Cup tennis match in 2009

Gerard Pique (right) pictured kissing Shakira in 2019

Newspapers around the globe - including El Horizonte, Marca Claro and El Financiero in Mexico - reacted by publishing articles linking Casillas and Shakira romantically.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Casillas shared screenshots of some of these articles on his Instagram Story before responding with shrugging and shocked emojis.

He also wrote: "Tocate las narices... Tocate las narices... OMG".

The literal translation of "tocate las narices" is "touch your nose" but it is generally used in Spain to show shock and disbelief. It is a polite alternative to saying: "Shut the f*** up!"

Casillas and Pique were international teammates between 2009 and 2016.

They won the World Cup and the European Championship together.

Gerard Pique (left) pictured with his arm around Spain teammate Iker Casillas before a match in 2016

Gerard Pique (left) pictured with his arm around Spain teammate Iker Casillas before a match in 2016

Shakira pictured on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Shakira pictured on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

In This Article (2)

Barcelona
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Shakira pictured on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
News

Iker Casillas Responds To Rumors About Him Dating Shakira After Her Split From Gerard Pique

By Robert Summerscales
Sadio Mane pictured during Bayern Munich's 1-0 loss to Augsburg in September 2022
News

Bayern Munich Director Responds To Claims Sadio Mane Is Unhappy After Move From Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Emile Smith Rowe pictured in action for England during a game against San Marino in November 2021
News

Arsenal Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Ruled Out Of World Cup After Groin Surgery

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured with Jordan Peterson in September 2022
Watch

How Cristiano Ronaldo And Jordan Peterson Became Friends

By Robert Summerscales
Christian Pulisic pictured (center) dribbling around Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before scoring for Chelsea in April 2021
News

Christian Pulisic "Feeling Good" About His Chelsea Future Under New Manager Graham Potter

By Robert Summerscales
Anthony Gordon (left) and Jorginho (right) pictured during a Premier League game between Everton and Chelsea in August 2022
News

Anthony Gordon Reacts To Chelsea's "Crazy" £60m Transfer Offer To Everton

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Southgate pictured (left) hugging Kieran Trippier after England's win over Germany at Euro 2020
News

Kieran Trippier Has Better "All-Round Game" Than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Says England Boss

By Robert Summerscales
England defender Harry Maguire pictured (center) fouling Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala to give away a penalty in September 2022
News

England's "Problem" Defender Harry Maguire Needs To Leave Man United, Says Jamie Carragher

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Jamaica in New Jersey in September 2022
Watch

Watch Argentina Execute Clever Free-Kick Routine For Lionel Messi's 90th International Goal

By Robert Summerscales