Iker Casillas Responds To Rumors About Him Dating Shakira After Her Split From Gerard Pique

Iker Casillas has expressed his disbelief and dismay at rumors suggesting that he is dating Colombian singer Shakira.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Casillas finalized his divorce from Spanish sports journalist Sara Carbonero in 2021, while Shakira spilt from Barcelona defender Gerard Pique earlier this year.

Casillas recently decided to follow Shakira on Instagram, which appears to have fueled false rumors about their relationship.

TV Reporter Sara Carbonero (left) and goalkeeper Iker Casillas (right) pictured at the World Cup in 2010 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Gerard Pique (right) pictured kissing Shakira in 2019 IMAGO/Antoine Couvercelle

Newspapers around the globe - including El Horizonte, Marca Claro and El Financiero in Mexico - reacted by publishing articles linking Casillas and Shakira romantically.

Casillas shared screenshots of some of these articles on his Instagram Story before responding with shrugging and shocked emojis.

He also wrote: "Tocate las narices... Tocate las narices... OMG".

The literal translation of "tocate las narices" is "touch your nose" but it is generally used in Spain to show shock and disbelief. It is a polite alternative to saying: "Shut the f*** up!"

Casillas and Pique were international teammates between 2009 and 2016.

They won the World Cup and the European Championship together.

Gerard Pique (left) pictured with his arm around Spain teammate Iker Casillas before a match in 2016 IMAGO/Eibner Europa