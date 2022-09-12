Skip to main content

Iker Casillas Names Top Five Goalkeepers In The World Starting With Thibaut Courtois As No.1

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in world soccer right now.

That is the opinion of former Real stopper Iker Casillas.

Casillas was asked by 433 to name the world's top five keepers and he did not hesitate in selecting Courtois as his no.1.

Second was Manchester City and Brazil keeper Ederson Moraes, ahead of Slovenian Atletico Madrid ace Jan Oblak in third.

Casillas went with Barcelona's Dutch stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as his fourth pick, with Bayern Munich and Germany icon Manuel Neuer completing the top five.

Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final

Courtois was named in the Champions League Team of the Season last month after inspiring Real to European glory in May.

The former Chelsea star was this week revealed as the joint-best goalkeeper on FIFA 23, alongside Neuer, based on the new video game's player ratings.

European champions Real have started their 2022/23 campaign on fire with seven wins from seven games.

Courtois has played every minute so far, keeping clean sheets against Frankfurt and Celtic in the process.

