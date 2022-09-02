Skip to main content

Hector Bellerin Replaces USMNT Star At Barcelona As Five Leave Arsenal On Deadline Day

Hector Bellerin ended his 11-year spell at Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

The 27-year-old returned to former club Barcelona on a free transfer.

Bellerin, who left Barca aged 16 to join the Gunners, made 183 Premier League appearances during his time in England. He represented Arsenal 239 times in all competitions.

But he had not played for Arsenal since May 2021, having spent last season on loan at Real Betis before being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Mikel Arteta upon his return.

"It's not always been easy being an Arsenal player these past 11 years, but it's always been an honor to carry the weight of this badge and defend it almost 250 times in front of you all," wrote Bellerin in a social media post for Gunners fans.

Bellerin will be hoping that his move to the Camp Nou can reignite his career.

His arrival at Barca came on the same day that USMNT right-back Sergino Dest left the Catalan club to join AC Milan on a season-long loan.

Bellerin was one of five players to leave Arsenal on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Hector Bellerin pictured celebrating one of nine goals he scored during his Arsenal career

Midfielder James Olayinka, 21, signed a two-year contract at Cheltenham Town, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tim Akinola and Miguel Azeez all departed on loan.

Maitland-Niles will spend the 2022/23 season at Southampton.

Fellow midfielders Akinola, 21, and Miguel Azeez, 19, were loaned to Chesterfield and Ibiza respectively.

