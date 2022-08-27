Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Says Man City Must Work Harder After His Hat-Trick Saved Them Against Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland said that Manchester City "have to become better" by working harder after his first Premier League hat-trick inspired a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace.

City found themselves two goals behind for the second time in seven days, but responded in style at the Etihad Stadium.

A John Stones own goal and a Joachim Andersen header saw Palace lead 2-0 at half-time before City clicked in the second period.

Bernardo Silva started the comeback on 53 minutes before Haaland netted on 62, 70 and 81.

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace in August 2022

"It was a proud moment for me and my family and yes I'm happy," Haaland told BBC Sport after the game. "An amazing feeling to score a hat-trick.

"It's about trying to continue what we are doing. It was about small adjustments and we did that and got results. We had to listen to the manager.

"It's a mentality that we trust each other and we know the chances will come. It's about keeping going. In the end we scored four goals and that's a really good thing.

"It's a warning that we have to become better, train hard and develop. When we play at home we shouldn't concede early goals. It's about working harder."

Haaland now has five goals in his first four EPL games for City.

The only City player ever to score more goals at this stage of his City career was Sergio Aguero, who struck six times in his first four appearances.

But Haaland is keen to beat another player's tally - his dad's.

Alfie Haaland only scored three goals for City, but netted 18 in the Premier League overall (eight for Leeds, seven for Nottingham Forest).

When informed by the interviewer that he had now scored more City goals than his dad, Haaland Jnr replied with a smile: "He will probably say he had more goals in the Premier League than me so I will chase that!"

