Bayern Munich Director Responds To Claims Sadio Mane Is Unhappy After Move From Liverpool

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is confident that Sadio Mane will soon remind fans that he is "one of the best players in the world".

There have been rumors in Germany suggesting that Mane is unhappy following his summer move from Liverpool.

Mane scored 120 goals in six seasons for Liverpool and was named in the PFA Team of the Year four times.

After leaving Anfield in July, Mane made a spectacular start to life as a Bayern player by scoring five goals in his first six games.

But he has since failed to find the net in five consecutive games, including a 1-0 loss to Augsburg and draws with Union Berlin and Stuttgart.

Salihamidzic admitted this week in an interview with BILD that Mane has not been at his brilliant best recently but he backed the Senegal star to come good.

Sadio Mane pictured during Bayern Munich's 1-0 loss to Augsburg in September 2022

Sadio Mane pictured during Bayern Munich's 1-0 loss to Augsburg

"Sadio still needs a little time," said Salihamidzic. "He has to get used to the Bundesliga too, but he will.

"I speak regularly with him. I know what it's like to arrive as a newcomer to a team, in a different country, in a different city, in a slightly different football culture.

"Sadio is in this process, everything will soon be more familiar to him and we will soon see that on the pitch too.

"He is one of the best players in the world, we will still have a lot of joy with him."

Mane played 180 minutes for Senegal during the recent international break.

He scored from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win over Bolivia. Senegal then drew 1-1 with Iran.

Bayern return to action with a home game against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night.

