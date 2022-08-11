Jurgen Klopp Excited After "Special" Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp declared himself delighted after 19-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott signed a new long-term contract.

Elliott penned an extension until June 2027 on Thursday.

The player then said via LiverpoolFC.com: "It's always nice to know that I'm going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this."

Klopp was feeling similarly thrilled as he told the club's official website: "There is so much to like about this.

"For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact on Liverpool FC.

"For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent at the club he has always supported. What's not to like?"

Elliott started three of Liverpool's first four games last season before sustaining an ankle injury that saw him miss the next 30.

Harvey Elliott pictured in action for Liverpool last summer IMAGO/Daniel Schoenherr

But he has fully recovered now and Klopp is tipping him to play a big role in Liverpool's future.

Klopp added: "Harvey got a big knock last season but, like all of the experiences he has had so far, he used it to grow as a person and a player.

"It was always obvious that he was a good footballer but taking the next steps was always going to be about using information and experiences to grow and this is exactly what Harvey is doing.

"Now it is all about carrying on enjoying his football as much as we enjoy watching him develop. It is an exciting time for him and for us."

Liverpool signed Elliott from Fulham in 2017 when he was just 16.

The two clubs were unable to agree upon a fee before a tribunal ordered Liverpool to pay Fulham a package that should eventually be worth £4.3 million, as reported by The Guardian.

Elliott faced his former club at Craven Cottage last weekend when he came off the bench in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham.