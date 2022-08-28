Harry Kane Passes 200-Goal Milestone As Tottenham Beat Nottingham Forest

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The England captain netted the opener with a scuffed finish inside five minutes after being set up by Dejan Kulusevski. That was the 200th league goal of Kane's career.

He then took his tally to 201 with a late diving header following a stylish cross from substitute Richarlison.

Of Kane's 201 league goals, 187 have come for Tottenham in the EPL, placing him joint-third on the competition's list of all-time leading scorers.

Nine were scored at Championship level during loan spells at Millwall and Leicester, after Kane netted five times in League One for Leyton Orient in the 2010/11 season.

Harry Kane pictured (right) scoring with a diving header for Tottenham against Nottingham Forest IMAGO/Craig Thomas/News Images

Kane was named as the man of the match by Sky Sports on Sunday but not everything that the Spurs striker touched at the City Ground turned to gold.

Dean Henderson saved a Kane penalty 11 minutes into the second half after Forest defender Steve Cook had handled the ball inside the six-yard box.

Kane said after the game that he was confident he would have headed the ball into the net had Cook not illegally intervened.

But referee Craig Pawson did not believe that Cook had denied a clear scoring opportunity so he was only shown a yellow card, rather than a red.

Kane will also have been confident that he was going to convert from 12 yards but he was denied by England teammate Henderson.

Henderson, who is on loan at Forest from Manchester United, has now faced five penalties in his EPL career and been beaten by just one of them.