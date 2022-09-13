Skip to main content

Chelsea Vs RB Salzburg Will Be The First UCL Game Graham Potter Has Ever Attended

Graham Potter has taken charge of more than 400 games in his managerial career but he will enter new territory this week.

Not only will Wednesday's game against Red Bull Salzburg be his first as Chelsea manager, but it will also provide Potter with his first-ever taste of the UEFA Champions League.

Potter has been involved in professional soccer since 1992 but he has never even been to a Champions League game as a spectator.

On Tuesday, he spoke at his first press conference since being named as Chelsea's new manager five days earlier.

Graham Potter pictured at his first Champions League press conference as Chelsea manager in September 2022

His official unveiling had been canceled in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen's death also resulted in Chelsea's game against Fulham being postponed last weekend, giving Potter more time to work with his players before his first game.

Speaking on Tuesday, Potter said: "I'm not going to lie, it's been a whirlwind in terms of getting to know people, leaving Brighton, learning about the players. My first impressions have been really good, and I'm really looking forward to starting."

Asked if he had even been to a Champions League game before, Potter replied: "Off the top of my head, I don't think I have, no.

"So I think it's a good time to go in the dugout, why not? Wherever we start, it's a heck of an introduction."

After Wednesday's game against Salzburg, Potter will have more than two weeks to prepare for his first Premier League game with Chelsea.

Sunday's planned clash with Liverpool has been postponed, so Chelsea's next engagement will not be until after the international break when they visit Crystal Palace on October 1.

