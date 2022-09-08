Skip to main content

Giovanni Simeone Celebrates UCL Debut Goal By Kissing Tattoo Dad Diego Told Him Not To Get

Giovanni Simeone followed in his father's footsteps by scoring on his UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday.

He celebrated by kissing a UCL-themed tattoo that he got aged 13 when he defied his famous dad.

Diego Simeone had also marked his Champions League debut by scoring. In fact, Diego scored twice in Atletico Madrid's 4-0 win over Steaua Bucuresti in 1996.

Twenty-five years and 361 days later, Giovanni began his UCL career in style by netting Napoli's third goal in a 4-1 win over Liverpool.

Giovanni celebrated by fulfilling a promise he had made to his parents as a rebellious teen.

As quoted by BT Sport, Giovanni had said: "I was 13 when I got my first tattoo. You're supposed to be 18, but I was such a fan of the Champions League that I got the logo done at 13.

"My dad didn't want me to. My mum said: 'Why?'

"I said because the day I play and get my first goal in it then I'm going to kiss the tattoo.

"I was 13 and my attitude was Europe, Europe, Europe."

Giovanni Simeone pictured kissing a tattoo of the Champions League logo on his left arm after scoring for Napoli against Liverpool in his first-ever game in the competition in September 2022

Giovanni Simeone pictured kissing a tattoo of the Champions League logo on his left arm after scoring for Napoli against Liverpool in his first-ever game in the competition

Giovanni is now 27 and has had to work hard to get his shot in Europe's premier club competition.

He joined Napoli on loan from Cagliari last month, following spells at Genoa, Fiorentina and Verona.

Giovanni made his Champions League debut as a 41st-minute substitute against Liverpool. His goal came within three minutes of his introduction. 

