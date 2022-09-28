Kieran Trippier Has Better "All-Round Game" Than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Says England Boss

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to miss out on a place in England's World Cup squad after manager Gareth Southgate admitted he prefers Kieran Trippier.

Southgate named four right-backs in his recent 28-man party ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

But he was only able to name 23 players in each matchday squad and Alexander-Arnold did not make the cut for the Germany match, after being left on the bench against Italy.

Southgate used Chelsea's Reece James and Manchester City's Kyle Walker on the pitch, while Newcastle right-back Trippier was an unused sub in both games.

Gareth Southgate pictured (left) hugging Kieran Trippier at Euro 2020 IMAGO/Moritz Muller

Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back available to England in terms of his attacking skills but he is less convincing defensively.

Southgate appeared to allude to this when explaining why the Liverpool man was not even called up to the bench against Germany.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the players he had left out, Southgate said: "I've had long conversations with all of them.

"The other night [against Italy], we didn't need the left-back cover. Against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly [Ben Chilwell] on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead [of Alexander-Arnold]."

Southgate pictured with his arm around Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2019 IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Southgate is expected to announce his preliminary squad for Qatar 2022 on October 20. The deadline for final squad submissions is November 13.

Nations can take up to 26 players to the tournament.