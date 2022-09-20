Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus Reacts To His Omission From Brazil Squad

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has said that he respects the decision made by coach Tite to leave him out of the latest Brazil squad.

Brazil are set to play against Ghana and Tunisia in France this month but Jesus will not get the chance to feature in either of those friendly matches.

Jesus has been in fine form at club level this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in seven Premier League appearances.

But he was overlooked in favor of fellow EPL strikers Roberto Firmino and Richarlison, as well as Flamengo's Pedro and Atletico Madrid no.9 Matheus Cunha, when Tite named his 26-man squad.

Gabriel Jesus pictured during Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brentford in September 2022

Gabriel Jesus pictured during Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brentford earlier this month

"I respect the coach's decision a lot," Jesus told ESPN Brazil. "I respect Tite, the entire staff, the entire commission.

"I'm Brazilian, I'll always root for the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I'll keep doing my best to have the opportunity again."

Jesus has scored 19 times in 56 international appearances for Brazil.

Captain Neymar is the only player in Brazil's latest squad with more international goals than Jesus.

Neymar has scored 74 times in 119 games for his country. Firmino has 17 in 55, while Richarlison has 14 in 36.

