Gabriel Jesus Inspires Arsenal To Win Over Leicester With Two Goals And Two Assists

Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goals for Arsenal on Saturday to inspire a 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus netted in the 23rd and 35th minutes to help Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the season following last weekend's 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

He later assisted goals for Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli after a William Saliba own goal and a James Maddison strike had briefly given Leicester hope.

Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for Arsenal against Leicester in August 2022

Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for Arsenal against Leicester

Leicester lined up with three defenders in north London but Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana were all given the runaround by Arsenal's new no.9.

His first goal arrived midway through the first half after he dragged Evans out of position and then danced away from him with supreme confidence. Seconds later the ball was returned to Jesus inside a crowded penalty area where he supplied an excellent two-touch finish.

The Brazilian's second goal was less flashy. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy fluffed his attempted clearance from a corner and flicked the ball on into the path of Jesus who headed home at the far post.

Jesus was running the show for Arsenal and came close to completing his hat-trick before half-time when he crafted a chance from a long kick from keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Jesus controlled Ramsdale's booming punt forward with his head before overpowering Evans, only to be denied by a last-ditch slide tackle from Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester were awarded a penalty late in the first half after Vardy went down under pressure from Ramsdale. But after a VAR review the referee's decision to give a spot-kick was reversed.

The Foxes did receive a lifeline eight minutes into the second period though. Saliba had been Arsenal man of the match against Brentford, but he gifted Leicester an own goal when he misjudged a headed pass back to his keeper.

Arsenal restored their two-goal advantage within two minutes. Keeper Danny Ward dropped the ball and Jesus reacted quickest as he poked a pass to Xhaka who tapped home from close range.

But Leicester pushed back again. Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho teed up Maddison to test the home side's nerves once again.

Arsenal's response was even quicker this time as Jesus pass to Martinelli, who completed the scoring with a fine low drive from 20 yards.

News

By Robert Summerscales43 minutes ago
