Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus And Granit Xhaka To Support Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard In Leadership Group

Granit Xhaka has reportedly been promoted back into Arsenal's leadership group.

The Swiss midfielder served as Arsenal's club captain for a short and ill-fated spell in 2019 before being stripped of the role.

Xhaka was removed as Arsenal captain by former manager Unai Emery after telling fans to "f*** off" when he was booed off during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October 2019.

At that point it looked like a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium may have been the only way for Xhaka to resurrect his career.

But he has since become a key player once again under Mikel Arteta, playing as a box-to-box midfielder.

Xhaka scored and assisted on Saturday when Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-2. But the main star of the show was summer signing Gabriel Jesus, who claimed two goals and two assists.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to The Athletic, those two players have been appointed as vice-captains behind Martin Odegaard this season.

Granit Xhaka pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 4-2 win over Leicester in August 2022

Granit Xhaka pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 4-2 win over Leicester

Arteta is said to have played in a crucial role in persuading Xhaka to stay at Arsenal after what happened in 2019 and the 29-year-old is now a respected member of the squad.

Meanwhile, Jesus has apparently impressed Arteta with his attitude since signing from Manchester City in July.

The Brazilian striker is also expected act as a representative for the team's significant Portuguese-speaking contingent.

Odegaard was officially announced as Arsenal's new club captain last month, replacing Alexandre Lacazette following his summer exit on a free transfer.

In This Article (1)

Arsenal
Arsenal

Granit Xhaka pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 4-2 win over Leicester in August 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus And Granit Xhaka To Support Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard In Leadership Group

By Robert Summerscales59 seconds ago
Kylian Mbappe (left) and Thierry Henry pictured at an awards ceremony in May 2022
News

Thierry Henry Says Kylian Mbappe "Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone" At PSG

By Robert Summerscales54 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag pictured standing with his hands on his hips while watching Manchester United lose 4-0 at Brentford in August 2022
News

Graeme Souness Says "Clock Is Ticking" For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Harry Kane pictured during Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea in August 2022
News

When Will Harry Kane Break Alan Shearer's Premier League Goals Record?

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured glaring at each other during a drinks break in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022
Transfer Talk

Jamie Vardy Eyed By Man United After Erik Ten Hag Changes His Mind On Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Referee Anthony Taylor pictured during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls For Anthony Taylor To Never Referee Chelsea Again

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Everton's Anthony Gordon pictured in action against Chelsea in August 2022
Transfer Talk

Everton Reject £40m Chelsea Offer For Anthony Gordon

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
David Alaba pictured taking a free-kick during Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Almeria in August 2022
News

Sub David Alaba Scores With First Touch As Real Madrid Come From Behind To Win At Almeria

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel pictured (front) angrily grabbing the hand of Antonio Conte after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains What Caused His Angry Reaction After Chelsea's Draw With Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago