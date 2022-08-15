Gabriel Jesus And Granit Xhaka To Support Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard In Leadership Group

Granit Xhaka has reportedly been promoted back into Arsenal's leadership group.

The Swiss midfielder served as Arsenal's club captain for a short and ill-fated spell in 2019 before being stripped of the role.

Xhaka was removed as Arsenal captain by former manager Unai Emery after telling fans to "f*** off" when he was booed off during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October 2019.

At that point it looked like a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium may have been the only way for Xhaka to resurrect his career.

But he has since become a key player once again under Mikel Arteta, playing as a box-to-box midfielder.

Xhaka scored and assisted on Saturday when Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-2. But the main star of the show was summer signing Gabriel Jesus, who claimed two goals and two assists.

According to The Athletic, those two players have been appointed as vice-captains behind Martin Odegaard this season.

Granit Xhaka pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 4-2 win over Leicester IMAGO/Xinhua

Arteta is said to have played in a crucial role in persuading Xhaka to stay at Arsenal after what happened in 2019 and the 29-year-old is now a respected member of the squad.

Meanwhile, Jesus has apparently impressed Arteta with his attitude since signing from Manchester City in July.

The Brazilian striker is also expected act as a representative for the team's significant Portuguese-speaking contingent.

Odegaard was officially announced as Arsenal's new club captain last month, replacing Alexandre Lacazette following his summer exit on a free transfer.