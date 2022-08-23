Fulham Eliminated From EFL Cup As Leicester And Bournemouth Survive Shootouts

Fulham were the only Premier League team to exit the EFL Cup on Tuesday night but Leicester City and Bournemouth came very close to elimination.

Leicester beat Stockport County of League Two 3-1 in a penalty shootout after toiling to a 0-0 draw at Edgeley Park.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth overcame Championship side Norwich City 5-3 on spot-kicks after their game finished 2-2 in normal time.

Bournemouth's players pictured celebrating after beating Norwich City in a penalty shootout in the second round of the EFL Cup IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Fulham had yet to taste defeat this season after claiming a win and two draws in the Premier League. Conversely, Crawley sat 23rd in League Two after recording four defeats and a draw from their opening five matches.

But league form went out of the window at the Broadfield Stadium where goals from Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi consigned Fulham to a 2-0 loss.

The result was a shock as there were 83 places between the two teams in the English soccer pyramid, but less surprising considering Fulham made 10 changes to their starting XI following Saturday's 3-2 win over Brentford.

Elsewhere, there was no such drama for Aston Villa as they won 4-1 at Bolton Wanderers, while Southampton eased to a 3-0 win at Cambridge United.

Nottingham Forest also advanced in style courtesy of a 3-0 victory at Grimsby Town, while Crystal Palace won away to Oxford United.

Everton scraped through with a 1-0 win at Fleetwood Town where Demarai Gray scored his second goal in as many games.

Wolves beat Preston North End 2-1 at Molineux, while Brentford won 2-0 at Colchester.

EFL Cup Second Round Results (Tuesday, August 23)

Results Barrow 2-2 Lincoln City* Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa Bradford 1-2 Blackburn Cambridge 0-3 Southampton Colchester 0-2 Brentford Crawley 2-0 Fulham Derby 1-0 West Brom Fleetwood 0-1 Everton *Gillingham 0-0 Exeter Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest Newport 3-2 Portsmouth Norwich 2-2 Bournemouth* Oxford 0-2 Crystal Palace Rotherham 0-1 Morecambe Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough Stockport 0-0 Leicester* Watford 0-2 Milton Keynes Dons Wolves 2-1 Preston Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale Shrewsbury 0-1 Burnley Walsall 0-1 Charlton

Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle will contest their second round matches on Wednesday - against Forest Green, Barnsley and Tranmere respectively.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham will enter the tournament in round three.