Fulham Eliminated From EFL Cup As Leicester And Bournemouth Survive Shootouts

Fulham were the only Premier League team to exit the EFL Cup on Tuesday night but Leicester City and Bournemouth came very close to elimination.

Leicester beat Stockport County of League Two 3-1 in a penalty shootout after toiling to a 0-0 draw at Edgeley Park.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth overcame Championship side Norwich City 5-3 on spot-kicks after their game finished 2-2 in normal time.

Bournemouth's players pictured celebrating after beating Norwich City in a penalty shootout in the second round of the EFL Cup

Fulham had yet to taste defeat this season after claiming a win and two draws in the Premier League. Conversely, Crawley sat 23rd in League Two after recording four defeats and a draw from their opening five matches.

But league form went out of the window at the Broadfield Stadium where goals from Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi consigned Fulham to a 2-0 loss.

The result was a shock as there were 83 places between the two teams in the English soccer pyramid, but less surprising considering Fulham made 10 changes to their starting XI following Saturday's 3-2 win over Brentford.

Elsewhere, there was no such drama for Aston Villa as they won 4-1 at Bolton Wanderers, while Southampton eased to a 3-0 win at Cambridge United.

Nottingham Forest also advanced in style courtesy of a 3-0 victory at Grimsby Town, while Crystal Palace won away to Oxford United.

Everton scraped through with a 1-0 win at Fleetwood Town where Demarai Gray scored his second goal in as many games.

Wolves beat Preston North End 2-1 at Molineux, while Brentford won 2-0 at Colchester.

EFL Cup Second Round Results (Tuesday, August 23)

A full list of the EFL Cup results from Tuesday's 21 matches in the second round

*Won on penalties

Results

Barrow 2-2 Lincoln City*

 Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa

Bradford 1-2 Blackburn

Cambridge 0-3 Southampton

Colchester 0-2 Brentford

 Crawley 2-0 Fulham

Derby 1-0 West Brom

Fleetwood 0-1 Everton

*Gillingham 0-0 Exeter

Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest

Newport 3-2 Portsmouth

Norwich 2-2 Bournemouth*

Oxford 0-2 Crystal Palace

Rotherham 0-1 Morecambe

Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough

Stockport 0-0 Leicester*

Watford 0-2 Milton Keynes Dons

Wolves 2-1 Preston

Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale 

Shrewsbury 0-1 Burnley

Walsall 0-1 Charlton

Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle will contest their second round matches on Wednesday - against Forest Green, Barnsley and Tranmere respectively.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham will enter the tournament in round three.

