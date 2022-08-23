Fulham Eliminated From EFL Cup As Leicester And Bournemouth Survive Shootouts
Fulham were the only Premier League team to exit the EFL Cup on Tuesday night but Leicester City and Bournemouth came very close to elimination.
Leicester beat Stockport County of League Two 3-1 in a penalty shootout after toiling to a 0-0 draw at Edgeley Park.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth overcame Championship side Norwich City 5-3 on spot-kicks after their game finished 2-2 in normal time.
Fulham had yet to taste defeat this season after claiming a win and two draws in the Premier League. Conversely, Crawley sat 23rd in League Two after recording four defeats and a draw from their opening five matches.
But league form went out of the window at the Broadfield Stadium where goals from Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi consigned Fulham to a 2-0 loss.
The result was a shock as there were 83 places between the two teams in the English soccer pyramid, but less surprising considering Fulham made 10 changes to their starting XI following Saturday's 3-2 win over Brentford.
Elsewhere, there was no such drama for Aston Villa as they won 4-1 at Bolton Wanderers, while Southampton eased to a 3-0 win at Cambridge United.
Nottingham Forest also advanced in style courtesy of a 3-0 victory at Grimsby Town, while Crystal Palace won away to Oxford United.
Everton scraped through with a 1-0 win at Fleetwood Town where Demarai Gray scored his second goal in as many games.
Wolves beat Preston North End 2-1 at Molineux, while Brentford won 2-0 at Colchester.
EFL Cup Second Round Results (Tuesday, August 23)
|Results
Barrow 2-2 Lincoln City*
Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa
Bradford 1-2 Blackburn
Cambridge 0-3 Southampton
Colchester 0-2 Brentford
Crawley 2-0 Fulham
Derby 1-0 West Brom
Fleetwood 0-1 Everton
*Gillingham 0-0 Exeter
Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Newport 3-2 Portsmouth
Norwich 2-2 Bournemouth*
Oxford 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rotherham 0-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough
Stockport 0-0 Leicester*
Watford 0-2 Milton Keynes Dons
Wolves 2-1 Preston
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale
Shrewsbury 0-1 Burnley
Walsall 0-1 Charlton
Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle will contest their second round matches on Wednesday - against Forest Green, Barnsley and Tranmere respectively.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham will enter the tournament in round three.