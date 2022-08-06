Skip to main content

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Darwin Nunez Scores And Assists On EPL Debut But Reds Drop Points

Liverpool slipped up at Fulham in their Premier League opener on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw.

It could have been worse for the Reds, who twice trailed at Craven Cottage after two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score his first ever EPL goal followed by an assist for Mo Salah to earn Jurgen Klopp's side a point.

Darwin Nunez salutes the Liverpool fans at Craven Cottage after scoring his first ever EPL goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp selected a team full of experience at Craven Cottage. It was the first time since 1994 that a Reds starting XI in the Premier League had featured six players aged 30 or older.

This was the fourth time in a row that Liverpool had started a new EPL season with a game against the team that had been promoted as Championship winners.

Liverpool had won the previous three such games by an 11-4 aggregate score.

But Fulham began confidently and were good value for Mitrovic's opener when it arrived on 32 minutes.

Aleksandar Mitrovic pictured celebrating a goal for Fulham against Liverpool in August 2022

Aleksandar Mitrovic pictured celebrating a goal for Fulham against Liverpool

Mitrovic, who had scored 43 goals in 44 Championship appearances last season, rose above Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to powerfully head a Kenny Tete cross into the net.

At the other end, Luis Diaz was Liverpool's main threat in the first half. He had a goal ruled out for offside and also smashed a shot against the post.

Neeskens Kebano went close to doubling Fulham's lead early in the second half when he hammered a low drive against the Liverpool upright.

Moments earlier Liverpool had subbed off Thiago Alcantara due to what looked like a hamstring problem. 

Summer signing Nunez also joined the action in the 51st minute to make his Premier League debut.

Nunez almost marked his debut with a goal just after the hour-mark but Fulham keeper Marek Rodak stayed big to block the Uruguayan's back-heeled effort.

Rodak's resistance was broken by Nunez moments later though following an almost identical attempt.

This time, Nunez's unorthodox shot found the net and his Premier League account was officially open.

Liverpool's parity lasted just eight minutes before Mitrovic struck again.

The Serbia striker's quick feet drew a foul out of Virgil van Dijk before slamming home the resultant penalty.

But the Reds hit back again. After being assisted by Salah for Liverpool's first leveler, Nunez returned the gift on 81 minutes.

Jordan Henderson almost won the game for Liverpool deep into stoppage time but Fulham were saved by the crossbar.

