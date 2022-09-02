Skip to main content

Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains

The summer transfer window has closed and Cristiano Ronaldo is still a Manchester United player.

The 37-year-old had been keen to leave Old Trafford this summer as he wanted to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

But United received no suitable offers for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before Thursday night's deadline.

Ronaldo will therefore remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.

United were in Premier League action on transfer deadline day as they won 1-0 at Leicester City.

Ronaldo came off the bench at the King Power Stadium and went close to scoring with an acrobatic volley.

SEE MORE: Highlights - Leicester 0-1 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City in September 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City

Two In, Four Out For United On Deadline Day

Although Ronaldo did not leave United on Thursday, four players did.

Tahith Chong and James Garner left on permanent deals.

Dutch forward Chong, 22, moved to Birmingham, while England Under 21 midfielder Garner went to Everton.

Will Fish and Ethan Galbraith left United on loan, joining Hibernian and Salford City respectively.

United also signed two players on deadline day.

The first deal was completed early on Thursday and saw 22-year-old Brazil international Antony arrive from Ajax.

Later in the day, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka arrived at Old Trafford on a season-long loan.

SEE MORE: Antony "Excited" After Rejoining "Perfect" Manager Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

