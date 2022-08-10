Skip to main content

FIFA Plans To Alter World Cup Fixture List Less Than 15 Weeks Before Qatar 2022 Kicks Off

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is likely to start a day earlier than originally planned.

Qatar 2022 had been due to kick off on November 21 with four matches that day, starting with Senegal vs Holland and ending with the USA vs Wales.

Hosts Qatar had been scheduled to face Ecuador in the third match of the opening day, after England vs Iran in game no.2.

But FIFA has now submitted a proposal to move Qatar's clash with Ecuador to November 20.

The proposal would see Senegal vs Holland start six hours later than first planned, but England vs Iran and the USA vs Wales will not move.

All other fixtures in the tournament will remain as originally planned.

A general view of Al Bayt Stadium in 2021

Al Bayt Stadium will host Qatar vs Ecuador in a game that is set to be moved from November 21 to November 20

According to BBC Sport, FIFA's proposal - which is expected to be approved - came following a request from the South American confederation CONMEBOL.

The proposed change would allow World Cup tradition to continue as ever since 2006 every tournament has begun with the host nation playing in the opening game.

Between 1974 and 2002, World Cups began with the defending champions playing first.

