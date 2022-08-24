Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Recalls Growing Up As A Manchester City Fan

Erling Haaland only became a Manchester City player in July but he has been a fan for much longer.

City are in Haaland's blood after his father Alfie played 47 times for the club between 2000 and 2002.

They watched together on television in May 2012 when City won the Premier League for the first time ever after scoring two goals in added time to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 on the final day of the season.

Haaland was only 11 years old at the time and he recalled the experience of watching the game in a recent interview with FourFourTwo.

"I remember it so well, like it was yesterday," said Haaland.

Sergio Aguero (center) pictured scoring against QPR to win the Premier League title for Manchester City in May 2012

"It was crazy. The day had been all about winning. This was our moment, this was the day the club became league champions.

"We settled down to watch, my dad was just as excited as me, but things went crazy. City are losing to 10-man QPR. We're massive favorites, and we're losing. It's despair. But then, after 91 minutes Edin Dzeko scores. There's hope, but there's so little time.

"The winning goal felt so strange. Mario Balotelli on the ground, but somehow getting the ball to [Sergio] Aguero. Shuts his eyes and hits it, then it's madness.

"Me and my dad, we're up off our seats, we're running around the living room screaming. The top comes off, and it's spinning around the head. Special. What a moment."

City's victory tasted even sweeter as it came at the expense of rivals Manchester United, who finished second on goal difference.

Haaland was born in England but grew up in Norway. Despite spending his childhood hundreds of miles away from Manchester, he says he was surrounded by United fans at school.

Erling Haaland pictured as a young child dressed in a Manchester City kit

He added: "There are a lot of United fans in my home town in Norway, so I've always had to have a go at them. I'm used to this and I love it. Don't take things too seriously.

"I want to be able to talk a bit like the fans, otherwise it gets a bit boring, doesn't it?”

City have won another five Premier League titles since their maiden victory in 2012. 

Four of those titles have been delivered in the past five seasons by current manager Pep Guardiola.

Haaland will be hoping to lead City to a seventh EPL crown this season, while he is also targeting the Golden Boot.

The 22-year-old Norwegian is the favorite to end the season as the top goal scorer, after netting three times in his first three EPL appearances.

