Erling Haaland Claims First EPL Assist As Manchester City Thrash Bournemouth

Erling Haaland claimed his first ever Premier League assist as Manchester City thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday.

Haaland set up Ilkay Gundogan for City's opener before Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and a Jefferson Lerma own goal made certain of the win.

Erling Haaland pictured during his first home appearance for Manchester City IMAGO/News Images/Conor Molloy

Having netted two goals on his EPL debut in last weekend's 2-0 win at West Ham, Haaland was widely expected to score more on his first outing at the Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, more than 3 million Fantasy Premier League managers captained Haaland this weekend.

Those FPL managers did not get the return they were hoping for as Haaland had a pretty quiet afternoon.

Haaland only touched the ball eight times and completed just two passes, despite being on the field for 72 minutes.

One of the those passes saw him tee up Gundogan for City's first goal 19 minutes into the game. The other came from the kick-off at the start of the second half.

Haaland's lack of passes completed was a new record low for any City player in the Pep Guardiola era.

But Haaland was not particularly bad on Saturday.

He was just passenger for much of the game, like the Bournemouth defenders, as City patiently stroked the ball around without ever needing to go beyond third gear.