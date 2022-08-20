Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Says Glazer Family And Man United Fans Want The Same Thing As He Calls For Unity

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced that the club's owners share the fans' desire for on-field success.

It has been more than nine years since United were last crowned champions of England, while the club have only won three major trophies since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Last season was United's worst in Premier League history and the 2022/23 campaign has started with back-to-back losses to Brighton and Brentford.

Many fans believe that United's poor results are a consequence of insufficient investment from the Glazer family, who have owned a controlling share of the club since 2005.

A banner reading "WE WANT THE GLAZERS OUT" is pictured during a protest by Manchester United fans in 2021

A banner reading "WE WANT THE GLAZERS OUT" pictured during a protest by Manchester United fans last year

Much of the fans' frustration comes from concerns that those at the top care more about making money from United than looking after the wider interests of the club and its followers.

But Ten Hag admitted in his press conference on Friday that he has not been at the club long enough to fully understand the fans' frustrations.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He said, as quoted by BBC Sport: "I am not that long in the club to see all the background but we have to fight together and be unified."

He added: "I can only say the owners want to win and we want the fans behind the club."

Ten Hag was speaking ahead of his side's home clash against rivals Liverpool on Monday.

Ahead of the match, up to 10,000 fans are planning to stage a protest against the Glazers by marching to Old Trafford.

United will be hoping that the protest does not escalate like the one that took place ahead of Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford in May 2021.

Manchester United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside Old Trafford in May 2021

United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside of Old Trafford in May 2021

That match was supposed to be played behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic but hundreds of protesters broke into Old Trafford, breaching security protocol and forcing a postponement.

The mood around Old Trafford could be lifted over the weekend as Brazil midfielder Casemiro is expected to complete his move to United from Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Manchester United And Real Madrid Reach Casemiro Agreement With Medical Scheduled

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Manchester United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside Old Trafford in May 2021
News

Erik Ten Hag Says Glazer Family And Man United Fans Want The Same Thing As He Calls For Unity

By Robert Summerscales
Thomas Tuchel pictured at Chelsea's game at Norwich City in March 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms New Contract Talks With Chelsea Just 15 Months After Last Extension

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Maguire (left) and Christian Pulisic pictured during a Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in October 2020
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Make Harry Maguire Enquiry And Raise Possibility Of Part-Ex Deal With Christian Pulisic

By Robert Summerscales
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe pictured hugging Bruno Guimaraes (no.39) after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in August 2022
News

Newcastle Boss Responds To Real Madrid's Reported Interest In Bruno Guimaraes

By Robert Summerscales
Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating a goal during Arsenal's 4-2 win over Leicester City in August 2022
News

Ronaldinho Says Arsenal "Love" Will Help Gabriel Jesus Prove He Is One Of Europe's Finest Players

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured playing for Brazil in June 2022
News

Casemiro's Strengths & Weaknesses: Spanish Soccer Expert Tells Man United Fans What To Expect

By Robert Summerscales
Morgan Gibbs-White pictured signing for Nottingham Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022
News

Chelsea Are The Only EPL Club To Have Spent More Than Nottingham Forest This Summer

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Mike Dean pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
News

VAR Mike Dean Admits Cristian Romero Should Have Been Sent Off For Marc Cucurella Hair-Pull

By Robert Summerscales
David de Gea and Casemiro pictured shaking hands during a pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Real Madrid in 2017
Transfer Talk

Manchester United And Real Madrid Reach Casemiro Agreement With Medical Scheduled

By Robert Summerscales