Erik Ten Hag Says Glazer Family And Man United Fans Want The Same Thing As He Calls For Unity

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced that the club's owners share the fans' desire for on-field success.

It has been more than nine years since United were last crowned champions of England, while the club have only won three major trophies since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Last season was United's worst in Premier League history and the 2022/23 campaign has started with back-to-back losses to Brighton and Brentford.

Many fans believe that United's poor results are a consequence of insufficient investment from the Glazer family, who have owned a controlling share of the club since 2005.

A banner reading "WE WANT THE GLAZERS OUT" pictured during a protest by Manchester United fans last year IMAGO/Stella Pictures/Matt Wilkinson

Much of the fans' frustration comes from concerns that those at the top care more about making money from United than looking after the wider interests of the club and its followers.

But Ten Hag admitted in his press conference on Friday that he has not been at the club long enough to fully understand the fans' frustrations.

He said, as quoted by BBC Sport: "I am not that long in the club to see all the background but we have to fight together and be unified."

He added: "I can only say the owners want to win and we want the fans behind the club."

Ten Hag was speaking ahead of his side's home clash against rivals Liverpool on Monday.

Ahead of the match, up to 10,000 fans are planning to stage a protest against the Glazers by marching to Old Trafford.

United will be hoping that the protest does not escalate like the one that took place ahead of Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford in May 2021.

United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside of Old Trafford in May 2021 IMAGO/Stella Pictures/Matt Wilkinson

That match was supposed to be played behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic but hundreds of protesters broke into Old Trafford, breaching security protocol and forcing a postponement.

The mood around Old Trafford could be lifted over the weekend as Brazil midfielder Casemiro is expected to complete his move to United from Real Madrid.

