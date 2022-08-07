Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Admits He Has "A Hell Of A Job" To Do At Manchester United After Loss To Brighton

Erik ten Hag has admitted that he has a lot of work to do in order to get Manchester United back to where they want to be.

Ten Hag was appointed as United's new manager this summer after the club had endured their worst season in Premier League history.

One of the lowest points of United's miserable 2021/22 campaign had been a 4-0 thrashing at Brighton.

But United still started Sunday's season-opener against Brighton as strong favorites to get three points in Ten Hag's first EPL assignment.

Pascal Gross had other ideas though. The Brighton midfielder scored twice in the first half at Old Trafford.

United made a fist of it after half-time and got on the scoresheet with an Alexis MacAllister own goal.

But despite the best efforts of Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford, United fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Speaking in his post-game press conference, Ten Hag noted that his team had improved in the second half but that much more is needed going forward.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erik ten Hag pictured during his first Premier League game as Manchester United manager

Erik ten Hag pictured during his first Premier League game as Manchester United manager

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "We made mistakes on the ball and organization mistakes in defending. We have to take the lessons and learn quickly from it.

"Brighton are a decent team, all the compliments, but I look to my team and we should not give two easy goals away."

Ten Hag added: "Definitely a setback and real disappointment. I knew from the start it would not be easy.

"It is clear to see the second half we were better in midfield with Eriksen down and Ronaldo up. We created and Rashford had two good chances, it is a shame we did not score.

"I am not satisfied, totally not. We lost and it was not necessary. We should do better."

Ten Hag was asked if he needed to sign more players in order for United to improve.

He replied: "We could do better with the players we had."

The Dutchman concluded: "It is a hell of a job. We have to work really hard, analyze, then move forward."

Erik ten Hag pictured during his first Premier League game as Manchester United manager
News

Erik Ten Hag Admits He Has "A Hell Of A Job" To Do At Manchester United After Loss To Brighton

By Robert Summerscales44 seconds ago
Erling Haaland pictured taking a penalty to score his first Premier League goal for Manchester City in August 2022
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score First Premier League Goal By Winning And Converting Penalty Kick

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Pascal Gross pictured scoring Brighton's first goal of the 2022/23 EPL season, at Old Trafford against Manchester United
News

Man United Outplayed And Beaten By Brighton In Erik Ten Hag's First Premier League Game

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Giorgio Chiellini (right) pictured receiving the first yellow card of his MLS career during LAFC's 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake in August 2022
Watch

Giorgio Chiellini Earns First MLS Yellow Card For Outrageous Volleyball Maneuver

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Neymar and Lionel Messi pictured celebrating a goal during PSG's 5-0 win over Clermont in August 2022
Watch

Lionel Messi Scores Overhead Kick As PSG Begin Ligue 1 Season With 5-0 Win At Clermont

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly (right) pictured on his Chelsea debut in a 1-0 win over Everton in August 2022
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Stars On EPL Debut As Chelsea Beat Injury-Hit Everton

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Jesse Marsch (left) and Bruno Lage pictured arguing at the end of Leeds United's 2-1 win over Wolves in August 2022
News

Jesse Marsch And Bruno Lage React To Their Argument After Leeds United's Win Over Wolves

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Tottenham's players pictured celebrating after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu (not in shot) scored an own goal in August 2022
News

Shocking Mohammed Salisu Own Goal Helps Tottenham Smash Southampton To Top EPL

By Robert SummerscalesAug 6, 2022 11:54 AM EDT
Thiago Alcantara pictured shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp as the midfielder left the pitch with an injury during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham in August 2022
News

Liverpool Issue Statement On Thiago Alcantara Injury As Jurgen Klopp Says Signing Another Midfielder Is Unlikely To Be The Solution

By Robert SummerscalesAug 6, 2022 11:17 AM EDT