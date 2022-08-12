Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Expects More Signings And Wants Marcus Rashford To Stay Amid PSG Interest

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants Marcus Rashford to stay at the club.

Rashford was this week cited as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Independent, PSG are eying Rashford as a possible long-term replacement for Lionel Messi, who is likely to leave Paris either next summer or in 2024.

But Ten Hag told BBC Sport: "He's really important, you have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him, I don't want to lose him, he's definitely in our plans at Manchester United."

As well as being keen to keep Rashford, Ten Hag is determined to add more new players to his squad before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pictured making notes during a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford in August 2022

Asked on Friday if he expected to have a stronger squad next month, Ten Hag said: "We have to. I am convinced we will have."

He added: "I'm happy, I think we're cooperating really well. I cannot talk about players under contract at other clubs."

United have already signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez this summer.

Ten Hag endured a disappointing start to his tenure as United boss last weekend when his side lost 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Next up for United is a trip to Brentford on Saturday. 

Injured striker Anthony Martial will be unavailable for that game, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could start.

