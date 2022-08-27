EPL Bad Boys Chelsea Overcome "Huge Disadvantage" Of Another Red Card To Beat Leicester

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his team were "lucky" to hold on for victory against Leicester City after playing for over an hour with 10 men.

Conor Gallagher was sent off on 28 minutes after picking up two early yellow cards.

But two goals from Raheem Sterling defied Chelsea's numerical disadvantage to build a 2-0 lead.

Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back for Leicester to set up a nervy finish at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea held on despite constant pressure.

Tuchel's side are gaining a reputation for poor discipline after receiving a red card in each of their last three Premier League games.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (left) pictured receiving a red card from referee Paul Tierney IMAGO/Uk Sports Pics Ltd/Ken Sparks

Manager Tuchel was not allowed on the touchline on Saturday as he was serving a suspension after being sent off following the final whistle in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on August 14.

Kalidou Koulibaly then saw red seven days later during Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Leeds.

Tuchel watched Saturday's win over Leicester from the stands at Stamford Bridge.

"It was a good view," he said in his post-game interview with BBC Sport. "[There was] a lot of support around me and I have the experience now so there's no need for a repetition."

Discussing Gallagher's red card, Tuchel accepted that his midfield had been foolish to commit the foul that resulted in his second booking.

Gallagher was booked on 22 minutes for tripping Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, before being dismissed six minutes later following a cynical foul on Barnes to halt a Leicester counter-attack.

"You can't make the [second] challenge if you have a yellow card after 20 or 25 minutes," said Tuchel.

"The challenge was a clear yellow card and gave us a huge disadvantage. There was no reason [for Gallagher] to make this decision."

"In the last 15 minutes once or twice we were lucky to not concede an equalizer."

Just three players have had red cards upheld in the Premier League this season.

The only non-Chelsea player to be dismissed has been Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

Newcastle right-back Kieran Tripper initially saw red against Manchester City last weekend, but he was later saved by a VAR review.