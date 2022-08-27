Skip to main content

EPL Bad Boys Chelsea Overcome "Huge Disadvantage" Of Another Red Card To Beat Leicester

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his team were "lucky" to hold on for victory against Leicester City after playing for over an hour with 10 men.

Conor Gallagher was sent off on 28 minutes after picking up two early yellow cards.

But two goals from Raheem Sterling defied Chelsea's numerical disadvantage to build a 2-0 lead.

Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back for Leicester to set up a nervy finish at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea held on despite constant pressure.

Tuchel's side are gaining a reputation for poor discipline after receiving a red card in each of their last three Premier League games.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (left) pictured receiving a red card from referee Paul Tierney during his team's 2-1 win over Leicester in August 2022

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (left) pictured receiving a red card from referee Paul Tierney

Manager Tuchel was not allowed on the touchline on Saturday as he was serving a suspension after being sent off following the final whistle in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on August 14.

Kalidou Koulibaly then saw red seven days later during Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Leeds.

Tuchel watched Saturday's win over Leicester from the stands at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was a good view," he said in his post-game interview with BBC Sport. "[There was] a lot of support around me and I have the experience now so there's no need for a repetition."

Discussing Gallagher's red card, Tuchel accepted that his midfield had been foolish to commit the foul that resulted in his second booking.

Gallagher was booked on 22 minutes for tripping Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, before being dismissed six minutes later following a cynical foul on Barnes to halt a Leicester counter-attack.

"You can't make the [second] challenge if you have a yellow card after 20 or 25 minutes," said Tuchel.

"The challenge was a clear yellow card and gave us a huge disadvantage. There was no reason [for Gallagher] to make this decision."

"In the last 15 minutes once or twice we were lucky to not concede an equalizer."

Just three players have had red cards upheld in the Premier League this season.

The only non-Chelsea player to be dismissed has been Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

Newcastle right-back Kieran Tripper initially saw red against Manchester City last weekend, but he was later saved by a VAR review.

In This Article (2)

Chelsea
Chelsea
Leicester City
Leicester City

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (left) pictured receiving a red card from referee Paul Tierney during his team's 2-1 win over Leicester in August 2022
News

EPL Bad Boys Chelsea Overcome "Huge Disadvantage" Of Another Red Card To Beat Leicester

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace in August 2022
News

Erling Haaland Says Man City Must Work Harder After His Hat-Trick Saved Them Against Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales
Harvey Elliott pictured celebrating after scoring his first ever goal for Liverpool in August 2022
Watch

(Video) Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth - Watch All The Goals Including Harvey Elliott's First In EPL

By Robert Summerscales
The scoreboard at Anfield at the end of Liverpool's 9-0 win over Bournemouth in August 2022
News

Liverpool Tie EPL Record For Biggest Win By Battering Bournemouth

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured entering the field as a substitute to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Southampton in August 2022
News

Casemiro Makes Winning Debut As Manchester United Survive Southampton Onslaught

By Robert Summerscales
Jamie Carragher pictured in May 2022
News

Jamie Carragher Says Man United Should Act More Like Arsenal As He Questions Casemiro Signing

By Robert Summerscales
Jules Kounde pictured wearing the no.23 during a charity game for Barcelona against Manchester City in August 2022
News

Jules Kounde Now Registered And Eligible To Make Barcelona Debut After More Cost-Cutting

By Robert Summerscales
No.9 Alexander Isak pictured celebrating after scoring a goal for Sweden against Spain in September 2021
News

Newcastle United Smash Transfer Record By 57.5% To Sign Alexander Isak

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured posing with a Manchester United jersey when he was introduced to fans at Old Trafford in August 2022
News

Casemiro "Fit" To Make Man United Debut & Cristiano Ronaldo Also Likely To Face Southampton

By Robert Summerscales