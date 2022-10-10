EPL Star Enock Mwepu, 24, Retires After Discovering Hereditary Heart Condition

Premier League midfielder Enock Mwepu has called time on his playing career at the age of 24 following medical advice.

Mwepu had made 24 EPL appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring two goals and providing five assists, after signing from RB Salzburg for a fee in the region of £20 million in July 2021.

His most recent appearance for Brighton came in a 5-2 win over Leicester last month.

Later in September, Mwepu was away with the Zambia national team when he fell ill and subsequently spent four days in hospital.

Mwepu had tests upon returning to England and the results meant his "only option" was to stop playing soccer, according to a statement published by Brighton.

The statement added that Mwepu was "forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football."

Enock Mwepu pictured playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2021 IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

Brighton's head of medicine and performance, Adam Brett said: "It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves."

Mwepu issued a statement via social media that read: "A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share.

"He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League.

"Some dreams, however, come to an end so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received.

"This is, however, not the end of my involvement with football. I plan to stay involved in some capacity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported me in my football journey, including my wife and family, my agent 12MAN, the Zambian FA, all my previous clubs, team-mates and coaches and especially everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion."

Mwepu represented Zambia 23 times at senior international level, scoring six goals.