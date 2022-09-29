Skip to main content

Arsenal Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Ruled Out Of World Cup After Groin Surgery

Emile Smith Rowe will be out of action until December at the earliest following surgery on a groin injury.

The 22-year-old missed Arsenal's last two matches after aggravating the injury in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on September 4.

Smith Rowe then saw a specialist, who advised that surgery would be the best course of action.

Arsenal said in a statement on Thursday that Smith Rowe will hopefully return to full training in December.

The statement read: "Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

"This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile's rehabilitation program is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That prognosis suggests that Smith Rowe has no chance of playing for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Emile Smith Rowe pictured in action for England during a game against San Marino in November 2021

Emile Smith Rowe pictured in action for England during a game against San Marino in November 2021

Smith Rowe played three times for England last season, featuring in big wins over Albania, San Marino and the Ivory Coast.

He scored his first international goal in a 10-0 win over San Marino.

But Smith Rowe will have to wait until 2023 to resume his England career.

England's World Cup campaign begins on November 21 when Gareth Southgate's side take on Iran in Al Rayyan.

The 2022 World Cup will conclude with the final on December 18 in Lusail. 

In This Article (1)

Arsenal
Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe pictured in action for England during a game against San Marino in November 2021
News

Arsenal Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Ruled Out Of World Cup After Groin Surgery

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured with Jordan Peterson in September 2022
Watch

How Cristiano Ronaldo And Jordan Peterson Became Friends

By Robert Summerscales
Christian Pulisic pictured (center) dribbling around Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before scoring for Chelsea in April 2021
News

Christian Pulisic "Feeling Good" About His Chelsea Future Under New Manager Graham Potter

By Robert Summerscales
Anthony Gordon (left) and Jorginho (right) pictured during a Premier League game between Everton and Chelsea in August 2022
News

Anthony Gordon Reacts To Chelsea's "Crazy" £60m Transfer Offer To Everton

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Southgate pictured (left) hugging Kieran Trippier after England's win over Germany at Euro 2020
News

Kieran Trippier Has Better "All-Round Game" Than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Says England Boss

By Robert Summerscales
England defender Harry Maguire pictured (center) fouling Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala to give away a penalty in September 2022
News

England's "Problem" Defender Harry Maguire Needs To Leave Man United, Says Jamie Carragher

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Jamaica in New Jersey in September 2022
Watch

Watch Argentina Execute Clever Free-Kick Routine For Lionel Messi's 90th International Goal

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured (right) struggling to stay on his feet as a pitch invader is tackled by security staff nearby during Argentina's game against Jamaica in September 2022
Watch

Security Guards Almost Knock Lionel Messi Over While He Is Signing Pitch Invader's Naked Back

By Robert Summerscales
Brazil's players pictured posing in September 2022 with a banner that read: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt"
News

Brazilian Football Confederation Issues Anti-Racism Statement After Banana Thrown At Richarlison

By Robert Summerscales