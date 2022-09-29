Arsenal Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Ruled Out Of World Cup After Groin Surgery

Emile Smith Rowe will be out of action until December at the earliest following surgery on a groin injury.

The 22-year-old missed Arsenal's last two matches after aggravating the injury in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on September 4.

Smith Rowe then saw a specialist, who advised that surgery would be the best course of action.

Arsenal said in a statement on Thursday that Smith Rowe will hopefully return to full training in December.

The statement read: "Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

"This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile's rehabilitation program is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December."

That prognosis suggests that Smith Rowe has no chance of playing for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Emile Smith Rowe pictured in action for England during a game against San Marino in November 2021 IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Smith Rowe played three times for England last season, featuring in big wins over Albania, San Marino and the Ivory Coast.

He scored his first international goal in a 10-0 win over San Marino.

But Smith Rowe will have to wait until 2023 to resume his England career.

England's World Cup campaign begins on November 21 when Gareth Southgate's side take on Iran in Al Rayyan.

The 2022 World Cup will conclude with the final on December 18 in Lusail.