Skip to main content

Dean Henderson Had A Bright Future At Manchester United But He May Have Blown It

Dean Henderson was a future no.1 at Manchester United.

The 25-year-old had spent more than 10 years at the club since joining as a 14-year-old in 2014.

But he could not wait any longer.

After joining Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan this summer, Henderson decided to trash United in interviews with talkSPORT and ITV.

Henderson wanted to vent.

He wanted the public to know that "false promises" had been made to him last summer, telling him that he was going to start the 2021/22 season as United's first-choice keeper.

Henderson may well have started last season as United's no.1 had he not contracted COVID in August and been unavailable for their opening three matches.

By the time Henderson was fit enough to return, David de Gea was in fine form and would eventually be voted as United's Player of the Season.

Dean Henderson pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough in February 2022

Dean Henderson pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough in February

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The circumstances were unfortunate for Henderson but no footballer can be promised a guaranteed place in a team.

Had he waited, his time may still have come though.

This summer saw a change of manager at Old Trafford.

New boss Erik ten Hag may well have been open to picking Henderson ahead of De Gea as the Dutchman looks to build a future-proof United side. Especially as De Gea only has a year left on his current contract.

But in his bombshell interview with talkSPORT, Henderson revealed that he had refused to train or even speak with Ten Hag because he was so desperate to leave.

Henderson's impatience may well come back to bite him 12 months from now.

He has only joined Forest on a season-long loan and there is a very good chance that they will be relegated, which would make it difficult for them to buy him permanently.

Meanwhile, Henderson's United contract - worth £110,000 per week, according to the Manchester Evening News - does not expire until June 2025.

But his conduct this summer will likely make Ten Hag think twice about trusting him.

Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in action for Chelsea during a 2022 pre-season friendly against Udinese
Watch

Watch The Moment Kalidou Koulibaly Called John Terry To Ask If He Could Be Chelsea's New No.26

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 11:06 AM EDT
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in MLS action for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in April 2022
News

Chelsea Sign MLS Record-Breaker Gabriel Slonina

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 8:55 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo For Pre-Season Walk-Out

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 7:46 AM EDT
Dean Henderson pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough in February 2022
News

Dean Henderson Had A Bright Future At Manchester United But He May Have Blown It

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 7:15 AM EDT
Players from Crystal Palace and Chelsea pictured taking a knee before their Premier League match in February 2022
News

Premier League Captains Vote To Stop Taking The Knee Before Every Game

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 5:55 AM EDT
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured on the touchline during his side's 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in 2021
Watch

Arsenal Documentary Exposes Mikel Arteta's Unusual Anfield Tactic That Did Not Work

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 5:28 AM EDT
Mo Salah pictured lifting up his Golden Boot award after scoring the joint-most goals in the 2021/22 EPL season
Features

Mo Salah Is Probably The World's Best Player In His Position... But What Position Is That?

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 4:28 AM EDT
Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire Were Most Abused EPL Players On Twitter Last Season

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 2:55 AM EDT
Joel Ideho pictured playing for Arsenal's Under 21s in an EFL Trophy game against Wigan Athletic in January 2022
Watch

Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly

By Robert SummerscalesAug 2, 2022 1:55 PM EDT