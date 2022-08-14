Skip to main content

Dean Henderson Inspires Nottingham Forest To First Premier League Win In Over 23 Years

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

Dean Henderson made five saves including one from a Declan Rice penalty to help Nottingham Forest record their first Premier League since 1999.

Forest, playing in their first EPL home game in 23 years and three months, beat West Ham United 1-0 with a goal scored by summer signing Taiwo Awoniyi.

Awoniyi bundled the ball home from close range in first-half stoppage time after a Jesse Lingard miskick had fallen kindly for Forest.

Both teams had a goal disallowed either side of Awoniyi's first for Forest.

Said Benrahma was the first player to put the ball in the net when it was still 0-0 but a VAR review deemed that he had been offside.

Brennan Johnson later thought he had made it 2-0 until replays proved otherwise.

Benrahma and Pablo Fornals both hit the crossbar for West Ham but the biggest chance for the visitors came on 65 minutes after Scott McKenna had blocked a Tomas Soucek shot with his hand.

Hammers captain Rice stepped up to take the resultant penalty but his effort was saved and held by Henderson.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson pictured celebrating after saving a penalty from Declan Rice (not in shot) during a 1-0 win over West Ham in August 2022

Zouma and Benrahma also forced saves out of Henderson, as did Soucek twice, but the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper stood firm to keep a clean sheet.

Henderson's fine display came less than 24 hours after his parent club were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford.

United no.1 De Gea was at fault for two of Brentford's goals and took it upon himself to publicly claim responsibility for the result.

