Sub David Alaba Scores With First Touch As Real Madrid Come From Behind To Win At Almeria

Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid

David Alaba made an instant impact off the bench to help Real Madrid begin the new La Liga season with a win at Almeria on Sunday.

Largie Ramazani gave Almeria an early lead at Power Horse Stadium before Karim Benzema set up Lucas Vazquez for Real's equalizer on 61 minutes.

Then came the moment of the match a quarter of an hour from the end.

Alaba was thrown on in place of Ferland Mendy and his first touch saw him spank a free-kick into the top corner of the net.

David Alaba scored from a free-kick to help Real Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 IMAGO/Cordon Press

Real's victory sees them claim an early advantage in the title race after Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw by Rayo Vallecano 24 hours earlier.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger both made their La Liga debuts for Real against Almeria.

Rudiger played the full match, while Tchouameni was subbed off to make way for Eden Hazard on 58 minutes.

Eduardo Camavinga also started in a youthful Madrid midfield before being replaced by Luka Modric at half-time.