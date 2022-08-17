Skip to main content

Darwin Nunez Apologizes For "Ugly Attitude" After Red Card And Says "It Won't Happen Again"

Liverpool new boy turned bad boy Darwin Nunez has issued a statement vowing never to repeat the "mistakes" he made on his Anfield debut.

Nunez was sent off 52 minutes into Monday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace after headbutting Joachim Andersen right in front of the referee.

His violent outburst came around 30 seconds after he had thrown his head towards Andersen in another aggressive motion but he failed to connect the first time around.

Reflecting on the incidents 24 hours later, Nunez tweeted in Spanish: "I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I'm here to learn from my mistakes and it won't happen again."

Nunez then added in English: "Apologies to Liverpool all. I'll be back."

Darwin Nunez pictured during his first ever appearance at Anfield as a Liverpool player in August 2022

Nunez will be back but not before he has served a three-game suspension for violent conduct.

He will miss next week's trip to Manchester United, as well as home games against Bournemouth and Newcastle later in August.

Nunez's first game back is expected to be September's Merseyside derby clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

Prior to Nunez's dismissal, no Liverpool player had been sent off for violent conduct since Jurgen Klopp became manager in 2015.

