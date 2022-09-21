Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo does not intend for this year's FIFA World Cup to be his final major international tournament.

Qatar 2022 will be Ronaldo's fifth World Cup. He has also performed at the last five European Championships.

Portugal were crowned European champions in 2016 and Ronaldo is hoping to repeat the feat at Euro 2024 in Germany.

"It has been a long road, but I would like to take the opportunity to say that my road is not over yet," said Ronaldo on Tuesday, as quoted by GOAL.

"I feel motivated, my ambition is high. I am in the Selection with a lot of young players and I want to be part of this World Cup and the 2024 European as well, I assume now."

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in Portugal training in September 2022

Manchester United forward Ronaldo was speaking after being presented with an award at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony.

He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.

Should Ronaldo play at Euro 2024 he will become the oldest player in European Championship history, breaking the record set by Germany's Lothar Matthaus at Euro 2000 (39 years, two months and 30 days).

Portugal have never won a World Cup. Their bid for glory in Qatar will begin against Ghana in Doha on November 24. Uruguay and South Korea are also in Portugal's group.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in Portugal training in September 2022
