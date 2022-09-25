Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Bloody Injury But Portugal Win Big Thanks To His Man United Co-Stars

Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Bloody Injury But Portugal Claim Big Win Thanks To His Man United Co-Stars

Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal

Portugal shot to the top of UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Saturday night with a four-goal demolition of the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will qualify for the finals as long as they do not lose at home to Spain on Tuesday.

Spain had been in control of the group before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Switzerland in Zaragoza on Saturday.

The drama in Prague began on 13 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo collided with Czech keeper Tomas Vaclik.

Ronaldo was left with a large cut on his face, which was covered with blood.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured with blood on his face during Portugal's Nations League game with Czech Republic in September 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo sustained a bloody facial injury during Portugal's win in Prague

After being patched up by medical staff, the 37-year-old was determined to stay on the pitch and he eventually completed the full 90 minutes.

Ronaldo was in the thick of the action again just before half-time when he conceded a penalty for handball.

Luckily for him, Patrik Schick failed to convert the spot-kick as he rattled his effort off the crossbar.

Portugal went into the interval 2-0 up, having earlier struck with goals from Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

Dalot had never scored at international level prior to Saturday's game, but he found the net again early in the second half when he lashed home from 25 yards with his left foot after being set up by Fernandes.

Ronaldo was then involved in Portugal's fourth goal when he flicked a corner into the path of Diogo Jota, who finished from close range.

Diogo Dalot (left) and Bruno Fernandes (right) pictured celebrating during Portugal's 4-0 win over Czech Republic in September 2022

Diogo Dalot (left) and Bruno Fernandes (right) were both excellent for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured with blood on his face during Portugal's Nations League game with Czech Republic in September 2022
