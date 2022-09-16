Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Europa League Goal As Manchester United Shoot Down Sheriff

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United

Mr Champions League scored his first ever goal in the Europa League on Thursday to help Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in UEFA Champions League history with 140 goals. He had been keen to leave United in the summer so that he could continue his UCL story elsewhere, rather than play in Europe's second-rate club competition.

But Ronaldo lives for goals. So it was no surprise to see him enthusiastically perform the full version of his trademark "Siuuuu" celebration after scoring from a penalty on 39 minutes at Moldova's Zimbru Stadium.

That was the 699th club goal of Ronaldo's career and it came after Jadon Sancho had fired United ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring and then celebrating his first ever goal in the UEFA Europa League IMAGO/News Images/Stefan Constantin

Cristiano Ronaldo's Highlights (Sheriff 0-2 Man United)

Ronaldo had chances to reach 700 but failed to hit the target with two of his three shots.

Thursday's 2-0 victory was an important result in United's bid to progress from Europa League Group E, after they had lost 1-0 at home to Real Sociedad in their opening fixture.

Ronaldo said as much in an Instagram post after the game. He posted a photo from the match along with the caption: "Happy to score and help the team win!

"3 important points! Well done lads".