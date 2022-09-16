Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Europa League Goal As Manchester United Shoot Down Sheriff

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United

Mr Champions League scored his first ever goal in the Europa League on Thursday to help Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in UEFA Champions League history with 140 goals. He had been keen to leave United in the summer so that he could continue his UCL story elsewhere, rather than play in Europe's second-rate club competition.

But Ronaldo lives for goals. So it was no surprise to see him enthusiastically perform the full version of his trademark "Siuuuu" celebration after scoring from a penalty on 39 minutes at Moldova's Zimbru Stadium.

That was the 699th club goal of Ronaldo's career and it came after Jadon Sancho had fired United ahead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring and then celebrating his first ever goal in the UEFA Europa League, for Manchester United against Sheriff in September 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring and then celebrating his first ever goal in the UEFA Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Highlights (Sheriff 0-2 Man United)

Ronaldo had chances to reach 700 but failed to hit the target with two of his three shots.

Thursday's 2-0 victory was an important result in United's bid to progress from Europa League Group E, after they had lost 1-0 at home to Real Sociedad in their opening fixture.

Ronaldo said as much in an Instagram post after the game. He posted a photo from the match along with the caption: "Happy to score and help the team win!

"3 important points! Well done lads".

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Erling Haaland pictured in action for Molde in 2017
News

Liverpool Or Arsenal "Could Have Got" Erling Haaland From Molde But Dismissed Him As A "Target Man"

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring and then celebrating his first ever goal in the UEFA Europa League, for Manchester United against Sheriff in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Europa League Goal As Manchester United Shoot Down Sheriff

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) pictured with Marcus Rashford in October 2019
News

Marcus Rashford "Under Consideration" For World Cup Despite Missing Latest England Squad

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured scoring a spectacular goal for Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund in September 2022
News

Erling Haaland Recreates Johan Cruyff Wonder Goal To Help Man City Beat Dortmund

By Robert Summerscales
Graham Potter pictured during his first game as Chelsea manager in September 2022
News

Graham Potter Fails To Beat Salzburg In First Game As Chelsea Manager Despite Bold Tactics

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a Champions League goal for PSG against Celtic in 2017
News

Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's Joint-Leading Scorer In Champions League History

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi (right) pictured after scoring for PSG against Maccabi Haifa in September 2022
News

Lionel Messi Makes Champions League History By Scoring Against 39th Opponent

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood pictured in September 2021
News

Mason Greenwood Still Suspended Despite Featuring On Manchester United Squad List

By Robert Summerscales
Jurgen Klopp pictured laughing during a press conference on September 13, 2022
Watch

(Video) Watch Laughing Jurgen Klopp Tear Apart Todd Boehly's Idea For An EPL All-Star Game

By Robert Summerscales