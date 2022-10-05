Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Is "P***ed Off" When He Doesn't Play But He's "Happy" At Man United

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is "happy" at Manchester United.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Sunday's 6-3 defeat at Manchester City.

United manager Ten Hag said after that humiliating result that he had decided against bringing Ronaldo off the bench "out of respect" for "his big career".

It was then rumored earlier this week that United were open to the idea of selling Ronaldo in the January transfer window.

Ronaldo had been keen to leave Old Trafford during the summer in order to join a team competing in the UEFA Champions League, but no suitable proposal was made.

Ten Hag is expected to bring Ronaldo back into his starting XI on Thursday when United play Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

Ronaldo's happiness was a topic that Ten Hag was asked to discuss during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag pictured (right) talking to a smiling Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session in September 2022

As quoted by The Athletic, Ten Hag told reporters: "He is not happy he didn't play on Sunday.

"The question was what happens on the training pitch. There he is happy.

“But he is p***ed off when he is not playing. That is clear."

Ten Hag later added: "I don't see he's unhappy. He's happy, he's training well, he's enjoying it."

Ronaldo scored the first Europa League goal of his career last month when United won 2-0 away to FC Sheriff.

That is the only goal he has scored in any competition so far this season, despite making 10 appearances for United and Portugal.

News

By Robert Summerscales
