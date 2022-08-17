Cristiano Ronaldo Hints At Tell-All Interview To Address "Lies"

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he will do a tell-all interview in a couple of weeks to reveal "the truth" about his reported attempts to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo told United earlier this summer that he wanted to leave the club during the current transfer window so that he could continue playing in UEFA Champions League.

Since then Ronaldo, has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, but no move has yet materialized.

The 37-year-old has already publicly rubbished one report that claimed he had been in Portugal last month in order to talk with former club Sporting Lisbon.

A lot has been written about Cristiano Ronaldo this summer IMAGO/Mark Cosgrove

It remains unclear whether Ronaldo will still be at Old Trafford in September when the transfer window has closed.



But either way it sounds like he plans to set the story straight next month.

Commenting on a post by an Instagram fan account, Ronaldo wrote: "They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies.

"I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

Ronaldo is said to be friends with journalist Piers Morgan, who would no doubt jump at the chance to be the man to interview the former Real Madrid star.

Reacting to Ronaldo's comment, Morgan tweeted: "As someone who's been talking to Cristiano throughout this period, I'd say he's being generous when he says 5.

"There's been so much woefully inaccurate and disrespectful garbage written and said about him this year."