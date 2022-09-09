Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Blank In His First Ever Europa League Game As Man United Lose At Home

No player in history has made more UEFA Champions League appearances than Cristiano Ronaldo but the Manchester United forward started from scratch in the Europa League on Thursday.

Ronaldo had played in two games for Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Cup in 2002 but he had never featured in the competition since it was rebranded as the UEFA Europa League in 2009.

His first UEL outing did not go to plan.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford but was unable to prevent United from falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured looking frustrated during Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in September 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured looking frustrated during Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 37-year-old did find the net following a Diogo Dalot cross on 35 minutes but his headed effort was ruled out for offside.

Other than that invalid attempt, Ronaldo produced four shots against Sociedad but failed to hit the target with any of them.

United were eventually beaten by a penalty kick, awarded 12 minutes into the second half for a handball by defender Lisandro Martinez.

Brais Mendez converted the spot-kick to score Sociedad's first ever goal against United - in their fifth meeting.

Elsewhere in Group E on opening night, FC Sheriff won 3-0 away to Omonia Nicosia.

In This Article (2)

Manchester United
Manchester United
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured looking frustrated during Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Blank In His First Ever Europa League Game As Man United Lose At Home

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of some Premier League matchballs in August 2022
News

Premier League Postponed Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

By Robert Summerscales
Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Arsenal in September 2022
News

Marquinhos And Matt Turner Make Arsenal Debuts In Europa League Win In Zurich

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of some Premier League matchballs in August 2022
News

EFL & Premier League Hold Government Talks Over Fixture Postponements After Queen's Death

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Heart of Midlothian and Istanbul Basaksehir pictured standing around the center circle during a moment of silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
News

Soccer World Pays Respects After Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

By Robert Summerscales
Graham Potter pictured in May 2022
News

Graham Potter's Contract Is Three Times Longer Than The Average Lifespan Of A Chelsea Manager

By Robert Summerscales
Graham Potter pictured in August 2022 celebrating after Brighton beat West Ham at the London Stadium
News

Graham Potter Officially Confirmed As New Chelsea Manager

By Robert Summerscales
Loris Karius pictured celebrating with Jurgen Klopp (right) after Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0 in February 2018
Transfer Talk

Loris Karius To Return To EPL With Newcastle More Than Four Years After Last Liverpool Game

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured taking a penalty to score his first Premier League goal for Manchester City in August 2022
News

Erling Haaland Nominated For Premier League Award After Sensational Form For Man City

By Robert Summerscales