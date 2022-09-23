Cristiano Ronaldo Charged Over Incident Involving Young Everton Fan's Phone

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the Football Association over an incident that occurred at Goodison Park last season.

Ronaldo appeared to slap a mobile phone out of a 14-year-old fan's hand as he walked off the pitch following United's 1-0 loss to Everton on April 9.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media and Ronaldo issued an apology via his Instagram account a day later.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in April 2022 leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone Twitter/@evertonhub

Ronaldo's apology read: "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Ronaldo's invitation to Old Trafford was rejected by the Everton fan in question.

The 37-year-old was not charged by police, though he was cautioned in August.

But the FA has decided to charge Ronaldo. If found guilty by English soccer's governing body, Ronaldo could face a fine and/or a temporary ban from playing.

A statement issued by the FA on Friday, 167 days after the incident at Goodison Park, read: "It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent."

United are due to play Everton at Goodison Park again on October 9.