Cristian Romero Completes Permanent Transfer To Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur signed Cristian Romero on a permanent basis on Tuesday.

The Argentina defender had technically been on loan at Spurs from Atalanta since last August but that deal was always going to become permanent this summer.

It became official on Tuesday when Spurs shared a video of the 24-year-old signing a contract until June 2027.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham have paid Atalanta £42.5 million for Romero, who made 22 Premier League appearances last season.

Romero started Tottenham first two's EPL games this season, but has not featured since the 2-2 draw at Chelsea due to an adductor injury.

Romero could return in Wednesday's game against West Ham after Spurs boss Antonio Conte confirmed that he had trained on Monday.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero pictured during his side's 2-2 draw at Chelsea IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

Conte also revealed that midfielder Oliver Skipp was back in contention after missing Tottenham's first four matches with a foot problem.

“Cristian Romero and Skippy, today they had a training session with us, for sure, we have to wait now, to see if they are completely recovered, but this is a good sign for us and for the players," Conte said on Monday via tottenhamhotspur.com.

Spurs have taken 10 points from a possible 12 so far this season but Conte feels that his team are still behind England's finest in terms of their development.

"If you compare to last season, we are more complete," said Conte, as quoted by BBC Sport. "But to reach other teams at the top level, we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level."