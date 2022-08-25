Confirmed UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw has served up a reunion between Robert Lewandowski and former club Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski left Bayern for Barcelona earlier this month and both clubs have been drawn in Group C along with Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen.

That looks like the hardest group, not least for Czech champions Plzen, who have never been beyond the group phase.

There will also be a reunion in Group G where Erling Haaland's new team were joined by his old one.

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will compete in Group G alongside Sevilla and Copenhagen.

The UEFA Champions League group stage will begin on September 6 IMAGO/PA Images/Steve Welsh

Group A consists of Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli and Rangers, who are competing at this level for the first time since 2010 after beating PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round.

Scottish champions Celtic are in Group F with European kings Real Madrid, as well as RB Leipzig and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham are up against Sporting Lisbon, Marseille and Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt, while Chelsea's opponents will be AC Milan Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain are in Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.