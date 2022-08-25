Skip to main content

Confirmed UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw has served up a reunion between Robert Lewandowski and former club Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski left Bayern for Barcelona earlier this month and both clubs have been drawn in Group C along with Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen.

That looks like the hardest group, not least for Czech champions Plzen, who have never been beyond the group phase.

There will also be a reunion in Group G where Erling Haaland's new team were joined by his old one.

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will compete in Group G alongside Sevilla and Copenhagen.

A close-up view of the Adidas match balls that will be used in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League group stage will begin on September 6

Group A consists of Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli and Rangers, who are competing at this level for the first time since 2010 after beating PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round.

Scottish champions Celtic are in Group F with European kings Real Madrid, as well as RB Leipzig and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham are up against Sporting Lisbon, Marseille and Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt, while Chelsea's opponents will be AC Milan Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain are in Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

The Champions League group stage draw took place in Istanbul on August 25

GroupTeams

A

Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers

B

Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges

C

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

D

Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

E

AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

F

RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

G

Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

H

PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

