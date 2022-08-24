Skip to main content

EFL Cup Third Round Draw Pairs Chelsea With Manchester City

The EFL Cup third round draw was made on Wednesday after Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Manchester City will play Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the juiciest-looking match.

That will be one of seven games played between two Premier League teams.

The others include Manchester United vs Aston Villa and Arsenal vs Brighton.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will go to Nottingham Forest, Wolves will host Leeds, while Everton will travel to Bournemouth in round three.

Newcastle's reward for beating Tranmere will be home clash with Crystal Palace.

The EFL Cup trophy pictured on display in August 2022

There will be seven all-EPL matches in round three of the EFL Cup, sponsored by Carabao

Wednesday's draw was made at Tranmere's Prenton Park, where goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood had sent Newcastle through after Eddie Howe's men had fallen behind to a shock Elliott Nevitt opener.

The draw appears to have been kind on defending champions Liverpool, who will welcome League One side Derby County to Anfield.

All matches in round three will be played in the week commencing November 7.

EFL Cup Third Round Draw

A full list of fixtures for the EFL Cup third round following Wednesday's draw

Carabao Cup Third Round Fixtures

Leicester vs Newport

West Ham vs Blackburn

Wolves vs Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Everton

Liverpool vs Derby

Burnley vs Crawley

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stevenage vs Charlton

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton

Brentford vs Gillingham

