EFL Cup Third Round Draw Pairs Chelsea With Manchester City
The EFL Cup third round draw was made on Wednesday after Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers.
Manchester City will play Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the juiciest-looking match.
That will be one of seven games played between two Premier League teams.
The others include Manchester United vs Aston Villa and Arsenal vs Brighton.
Elsewhere, Tottenham will go to Nottingham Forest, Wolves will host Leeds, while Everton will travel to Bournemouth in round three.
Newcastle's reward for beating Tranmere will be home clash with Crystal Palace.
Wednesday's draw was made at Tranmere's Prenton Park, where goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood had sent Newcastle through after Eddie Howe's men had fallen behind to a shock Elliott Nevitt opener.
The draw appears to have been kind on defending champions Liverpool, who will welcome League One side Derby County to Anfield.
All matches in round three will be played in the week commencing November 7.
EFL Cup Third Round Draw
|Carabao Cup Third Round Fixtures
Leicester vs Newport
West Ham vs Blackburn
Wolves vs Leeds
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Bournemouth vs Everton
Liverpool vs Derby
Burnley vs Crawley
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stevenage vs Charlton
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs Brighton
Brentford vs Gillingham