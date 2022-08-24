EFL Cup Third Round Draw Pairs Chelsea With Manchester City

The EFL Cup third round draw was made on Wednesday after Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Manchester City will play Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the juiciest-looking match.

That will be one of seven games played between two Premier League teams.

The others include Manchester United vs Aston Villa and Arsenal vs Brighton.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will go to Nottingham Forest, Wolves will host Leeds, while Everton will travel to Bournemouth in round three.

Newcastle's reward for beating Tranmere will be home clash with Crystal Palace.

There will be seven all-EPL matches in round three of the EFL Cup, sponsored by Carabao IMAGO/PA Images/Isaac Parkin

Wednesday's draw was made at Tranmere's Prenton Park, where goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood had sent Newcastle through after Eddie Howe's men had fallen behind to a shock Elliott Nevitt opener.

The draw appears to have been kind on defending champions Liverpool, who will welcome League One side Derby County to Anfield.

All matches in round three will be played in the week commencing November 7.

EFL Cup Third Round Draw