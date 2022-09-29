Skip to main content

Christian Pulisic "Feeling Good" About His Chelsea Future Under New Manager Graham Potter

Christian Pulisic is "feeling good" about life at Chelsea after the club's recent change of manager.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter was appointed on a six-year contract earlier this month, just a day after Thomas Tuchel was fired.

Tuchel had won the 2020/21 Champions League in his first season with Chelsea but he also lost the respect of Pulisic, who accused him of breaking a promise relating to team selection.

Last season, Pulisic started in less than half of Chelsea's Premier League matches but he is relishing the opportunity to show Potter he is worthy of more game time.

Christian Pulisic slides on his knees after scoring for Chelsea against Lille

Christian Pulisic is excited about his future with Chelsea

Speaking to ESPN after the recent international break, the USMNT star said: "I'm feeling good going back, honestly.

"I have a fresh start now, and I'm excited to play for the new manager.

"So really just looking forward to it. I just have to prove myself, as everyone does, and as I've done before."

Pulisic's relationship with Tuchel became strained in April 2021.

Tuchel picked Pulisic to start away to Real Madrid in a Champions League semi-final first leg and the winger rewarded his manager by scoring the opening goal in a 1-1 draw.

Pulisic was then an unused substitute in the following game - a 2-0 win over Fulham - on the basis that the was being rested for the second leg against Madrid.

But, after impressing with two goals against Fulham, Kai Havertz was picked to start instead of Pulisic when Real came to Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic pictured (center) dribbling around Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before scoring for Chelsea in April 2021

Pulisic pictured (center) dribbling around Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before scoring for Chelsea in April 2021

Pulisic eventually came off the bench to assist Mason Mount for Chelsea's second goal in a famous 2-0 win over Real but he was not happy.

He recalls those events in his soon-to-be-released autograph, titled "Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far".

Pulisic writes: "What happened before that game was hugely disappointing for me. I'd had a really good first leg performance and our following match was against Fulham in the league.

"Tuchel told me that he was resting me for the second leg and as a result I didn't play a single minute in the Fulham game.

"Then on matchday of the second semi, Tuchel tells me he's changed his mind and he's going with Kai. I honestly was dumbfounded and very disappointed. 

"I thought that I'd earned a start and, most importantly, he had assured me previously I was going to start. So by the time he brought me on with about 25 minutes left, I was just so wound up."

Potter's first Premier League game as Chelsea manager is on Saturday away to Crystal Palace.

Christian Pulisic pictured (center) dribbling around Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before scoring for Chelsea in April 2021
